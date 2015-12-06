Rockets Assign Montrezl Harrell to Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has assigned forward Montrezl Harrell to Houston’s single-affiliation NBA D-League partner Rio Grande Valley.

Harrell (6-8, 240) was the 32nd overall pick by Houston in the 2015 NBA Draft following his junior season at Louisville. He has appeared in 15 games with one start for the Rockets this season. Harrell joins Rockets guard/forward K.J. McDaniels, who was assigned to the Vipers on Dec. 4.