Rockets Assign K.J. McDaniels to Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has assigned guard/forward K.J. McDaniels to Houston’s single-affiliation NBA D-League partner Rio Grande Valley.

McDaniels (6-6, 205) has appeared in three games for the Rockets this season. He was acquired via trade from Philadelphia back in February and appeared in 10 games for Houston over the remainder of 2014-15.

Last season, the Rockets assigned three different players to the Vipers a total of 10 times.