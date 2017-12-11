Power Rankings Roundup: Week 9

NBA.COM - 1st - The Rockets' winning streak (now at nine games) was threatened with a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit in Portland on Saturday. But James Harden (15 of his 48) and Chris Paul (10 of his 26) scored 25 of their 74 points in the final period to push their record to 10-0 with Paul...

SportingNews.com - 1st - On a nine-game winning streak since Chris Paul returned, and the offense is humming, with a league-best 62.5 true shooting percentage in that span. But they’re also tops in defensive efficiency during the streak, allowing 98.7 points per 100 possessions

USAToday.com - 1st - The Rockets are off to the third-best start in franchise history and the best since 1996-97...

CBSSports.com - 1st - Nobody in the NBA is hotter than the Rockets right now. The closest they've come to a loss since Chris Paul's return was a seven-point win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday, but they even overcame that with 48 points from James Harden. As always, it's too easy to talk about the MVP race, but Harden is daring people to not give it to him this season.

ESPN.com - 1st - There's far more to Chris Paul's playmaking than simply pointing toward his assist totals. The Rockets are shooting 61 percent directly off passes from Paul so far this season, according to Second Spectrum. That's the best in the NBA among the more than 125 players who have made at least 100 passes leading directly to a shot.