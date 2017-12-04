Power Rankings Roundup: Week 8

NBA.COM - 1st - The Rockets remain undefeated (8-0) with Chris Paul, with Mike D'Antoni's minutes-staggering plan working to perfection. They've simply destroyed teams in the minutes where they've gone to their bench with either Paul or James Harden still on the floor, even though Eric Gordon hasn't shot particularly well (37 percent) over their seven-game winning streak. Luc Mbah a Moute (plus-132 in 142 minutes over the streak) and P.J. Tucker have been invaluable additions and could be needed even more in the next couple of weeks. Ryan Anderson is dealing with back tightness and the schedule is about to get tougher, with six of the Rockets' next seven games against teams with winning records.

ESPN.COM - 1st - Not only are the Rockets 7-0 since Chris Paul returned, they've led by as many as 20 points in each of those seven wins. Mike D'Antoni's luxury of staggering his two all-world playmakers has yielded returns that are nothing short of, well ... staggering. Since Paul's return, the Rockets have posted a net rating of plus-43.9 in the 69 minutes that he's played without James Harden. And in the 118 minutes that Harden has been on the floor without Paul, the Rockets have a net rating of plus-32.7.

CBSSPORTS.COM - 1st - Chris Paul's return to the Rockets has led to an even more dynamic offense while also creating a situation where he and James Harden are better without each other. The sample size is small, but it's something worth keeping an eye on as the season goes on. Even still, this now means their minutes can be staggered to make the Rockets dangerous at all times.

USATODAY.COM - 1st - The Rockets are 7-0 since Paul returned from his knee injury, outscoring opponents by 21.6 points during that span while leading the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating.

SI.COM - 3rd - The Rockets had a 15.4 Net Rating with Chris Paul on the floor this week and a 22.6 Net Rating with him off. Maybe they don’t even need him!!!! (I'm kidding.)