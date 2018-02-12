Power Rankings Roundup: Week 18

NBA.com - 1st - The Rockets probably let the Nets and Mavs hang around too long in games last week, but the bottom line is that they've won eight straight games (and 12 of their last 13) to draw even with the Warriors in the loss column. You would think that a lineup with Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker would be about defense, but the starting group with those two has scored 132 points in 51 minutes over the last three games...

ESPN.com - 1st - In Friday's win against the Nuggets, Clint Capela finished with 23 points and a career-high 25 rebounds, giving him the first 20-point, 20-rebound game of his career and the first by a Rockets player since Dwight Howard in January 2016. Capela's 25 rebounds are the most by any player in a 20-point game this season.

CBSsports.com - 1st - Houston...begins its sprint towards the playoffs. The Rockets will need to decide how much they value home-court against a team like the Warriors. They just might have a chance to snatch it from Golden State before season's end.

SI.com - 1st - The Rockets are winners of eight straight... And Mike D’Antoni deserves a ton of credit for handling Chris Paul’s and James Harden’s minutes really well, even amid a swirl of injuries. If you squint hard enough, you can see this team reaaallly pushing the Warriors in a playoff series.