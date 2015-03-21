Post Game Notes - 03/21/2015

Rockets 102 – Suns 117

Team Leaders

Houston:

Points: Motiejunas 18

Assists: Motiejunas 6

Rebounds: Ariza 12

Phoenix:

Points: Bledsoe 34

Assists: Markieff Morris 6

Rebounds: Marcus Morris 10

The Rockets entered the night tied for their longest win streak in franchise history (5 games) against Phoenix and looking to sweep the season-series against the Suns for the first time in franchise history. But fell to 3-1 against the Suns this season with the loss.

The Rockets led 37-33 after 1Q (tying the most combined 1Q points this season 70 vs. POR on 12/22). The Rockets shot 16-25 FG in the frame (.640).

Houston trailed 61-62 at the end of the 2Q. The Rockets have scored 60+ in a half in 18 games now. With the loss, the Rockets are now 16-2 in those contests. Houston fell to 5-16 when trailing after 2Q.

The Rockets trailed 86-99 after 3Q. Houston fell to 8-15 when trailing headed in to the fourth. Houston trailed by as much as 15 at the start of the 4Q. The Rockets were able to cut the lead to 100-105 with 5:32 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza has scored 15+ points in each of the last four games and had 15 points tonight. Including tonight, when Ariza goes for 15+ this season the Rockets are 20-7. Ariza also had two steals tonight, moving him within five steals of 1,000 for his career. His 15 points and 12 rebounds give him his third double-double of the season and a new season-high for rebounds (previous: 11 vs. GSW on 11/8/14).

The Suns and Rockets entered tonight 2nd and 3rd in the NBA in fast break points per game respectively at 18.7 and 18.3 fast break points per game. Tonight, the Rockets narrowly led the Suns 24-22 in fast break points, but trailed 13-6 in second chance points.

The Rockets bench outscored the Suns bench 41-25 behind 14 points from Corey Brewer and 17 points from Josh Smith.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe tied an opponent season-high for points in a half with 23 in the first half (Curry, Irving) and finished with 34, the third most the Rockets have given up to any opponent.

The Rockets went 10-34 (.294) from beyond the arc tonight. This was the Houston’s NBA-best 50th game with 10+ 3PT FG made (37-13 in those games). Houston is within one game of the NBA record for games with 10+ 3PT FG in a season: 51 by NYK in 2012-13.

The Toyota Center had a sellout crowd of 18,340 tonight; this is the 35th sellout for the Rockets in 36 home games to open the season. The Rockets witnessed a franchise-high 38 home sellouts in 2013-14.