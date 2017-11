The Houston Rockets announced that guard Patrick Beverley will have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist tomorrow and will miss the remainder of the 2014-15 season.

Beverley (6-1, 210, Arkansas) sustained the injury during a 110-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 23, 2015. The third year guard has averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.8 minutes per game in 56 appearances with the Houston Rockets this season.