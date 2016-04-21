Owner Leslie Alexander to Donate $500,000 to Aid in Relief Efforts for Area Flood Victims

HOUSTON – Today, Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced he will donate $500,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s recently established Greater Houston Storm Relief Fund. The check will be presented tonight during the Rockets playoff home opener vs. Golden State, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. In addition, the Rockets are encouraging fans to make their own donation to the relief fund by following instructions at www.houstonrecovers.org.

“The great people of Houston have been there to support our franchise from the start,” said Alexander. “I am honored to assist the cause and work with Mayor Turner to help those in need during this difficult time.

“I am constantly amazed at the generosity of the Houston business community,” said Mayor Turner. “The donation from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets speaks volumes about their commitment to this city. They recognize the need of so many Houstonians and are using a significant portion of their dollars to assist. Words cannot convey how much this is appreciated. Thank you!”

The fund is being administered by The Greater Houston Community Foundation at no cost, meaning 100% of all donations will go towards helping victims of the recent flood. Please note that online donations via credit card will be assessed a small fee by the individual’s credit card company.