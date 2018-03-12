Laurel D’Antoni named Inaugural Recipient of Partner in Public Education Award

HOUSTON – Laurel D’Antoni, wife of Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, was named the inaugural recipient of Partner in Public Education Award, given by the Texas School Public Relations Association. The award is in recognition of Laurel’s work with the Rockets Women’s Organization (RWO) in helping Sheldon Independent School District (ISD) recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017.

"Hurricane Harvey brought a lot of devastation to the Texas community and I am proud of our team’s response to help Sheldon ISD with their recovery effort,” said Laurel D’Antoni. “Having schools shut down and children displaced creates a lot of stress on families. We hope that the efforts of our players and the Rockets Women’s Organization brought a little relief and helped with the healing process.”

Throughout the season, the Rockets, along with the RWO, have strived to make an impact with Sheldon ISD’s recovery efforts and to bring attention to all the work that remains to be done.

Laurel and Mike D’Antoni personally donated to the Sheldon ISD Education Foundation, providing teachers with funds needed to replace school items lost in the flooding. The RWO also visited Royalwood Elementary to donate backpacks and school supplies and later partnered with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to distribute new books to every child at the school.

In early November, the Chris Paul Family Foundation partnered with NBA Cares and State Farm to visit Michael R. Null Middle School and present students with backpacks stuffed with books and school supplies. The children were also treated with a basketball clinic hosted by Paul, James Harden, and Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. In addition, an announcement was made that the libraries at both Null and C.E. King Middle School, which were destroyed by the storm, would be rebuilt and renovated.