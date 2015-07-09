The Houston Rockets will join 23 other teams to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

HOUSTON ROCKETS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES CENTRAL)

GAME 1 (ESPN3) - FRIDAY, JULY 10: D LEAGUE SELECT VS. ROCKETS - 9:00 PM (Cox Pavilion)

GAME 2 (NBATV) - SUNDAY, JULY 12: PHOENIX SUNS VS. ROCKETS - 3:30 PM (Thomas & Mack Center)

GAME 3 (ESPN3) - MONDAY, JULY 13: TORONTO RAPTORS VS. ROCKETS - 9:00 PM (Cox Pavilion)

DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT - JULY 15-20 Tournament action tips off on Wednesday, July 15 when the ninth-seeded Houston Rockets take on the 24th seeded Milwaukee Bucks at 3 PM.

Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games. The Las Vegas Summer League Champion will be crowned on Monday, July 20.

HOUSTON ROCKETS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Last Team Experience 46 JJ Avila F 6-7 246 10/11/1991 Colorado State R 15 Clint Capela C 6-10 245 5/18/1994 Switzerland 1 29 Aubrey Coleman G 6-4 200 10/9/1987 Houston 2 14 Will Cummings G 6-2 175 10/7/1992 Temple R 7 Sam Dekker F 6-9 230 5/8/1994 Wisconsin R 35 Montrezl Harrell F 6-8 240 1/26/1994 Louisville R 28 Pierria Henry G 6-5 197 1/20/1993 Charlotte R 3 Nick Johnson G 6-3 200 12/22/1992 Arizona 1 26 Jaron Johnson G 6-4 200 5/5/1992 Louisiana Tech 1 50 DJ Kennedy F 6-6 215 12/5/1989 St. John's 1 18 Denzel Livingston G 6-4 178 4/18/1993 Incarnate Word R 19 Glen Rice G 6-6 206 1/1/1994 Georgia Tech 2 38 Chris Walker F 6-10 220 12/22/1994 Florida R 51 Alan Williams F/C 6-8 261 1/28/1993 UC Santa Barbara R 36 Christian Wood F 6-11 220 9/28/1995 UNLV R

NBA TV will televise Summer League games from Las Vegas and offer a nightly recap show. ESPN will carry select Summer League games online, and SportsCenter will be live from Las Vegas as well. SiriusXM NBA Radio will also broadcast live from Summer League.

For games not available on NBATV, fans will be able to watch Las Vegas Summer League games live on ESPN 3 through the Watch ESPN app or by subscribing on NBA.com or at http://goo.gl/GezanL.

Last year, the Rockets reached the Summer League Championship to complete an 11-day, 67-game event that set all-time records for attendance, NBA TV viewership, digital consumption on NBA.com and NBA Mobile, and overall merchandise sales. Last summer was the second time that the Las Vegas Summer League included a tournament-style schedule and culminated with a Championship Game, a format that will be used for the third consecutive year.

