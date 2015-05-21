James Harden Named to 2014-15 All-NBA First Team

The NBA announced today that Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been named to the 2014-15 All-NBA First Team. This marks his second consecutive All-NBA First Team selection.

Harden (6-5, 225, Arizona State) averaged 27.4 points, 7.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 81 games regular season games for the Houston Rockets this season. The sixth year pro led the NBA in games of 30 or more points (35), in games of 40 or more points (10) and tied for the lead in games with 50 or more points (2). Harden became the first player in NBA history to make 700 or more free throws and 200 or more three-point field goals in the same season. He set the Rockets franchise record and led the NBA with 715 free throws made. Harden set career-highs for points (51 vs. Sacramento on Apr. 4, 2015) and for assists (14 vs. Atlanta on Dec. 20, 2014) during the regular season. Harden recorded four triple-doubles during the regular season which is the most by a Rocket since Hakeem Olajuwon posted four triple-doubles during the 1989-90 season.

The Rockets guard was named to his third consecutive All-Star appearance, becoming the first Rockets player since Yao Ming to be named to three consecutive All-Star teams. Harden was also named Western Conference Player of the Month for Dec. 2014 and Jan. 2015, making him the first Rockets player to win the award consecutively and only the second Rockets player to win the award twice in the same season.

Harden has been recognized on the All-NBA Teams in all three of his seasons with the Rockets. He was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2013-14 and the All-NBA Third Team in 2012-13. He joins Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only Rockets players to earn multiple All-NBA First Team appearances.

Rockets guard James Harden is joined on the All-NBA First Team by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol and Steph Curry. The All-NBA Second Team is comprised of LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMarcus Cousins, Pau Gasol, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. The All-NBA Third Team is made up of Blake Griffin, Tim Duncan, DeAndre Jordan, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.