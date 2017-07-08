Rockets Sign James Harden to Four-Year Contract Extension

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander announced today that the team has signed guard James Harden to a four-year contract extension which will run through the 2022-23 season.

"It's my pleasure to announce we've reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension. Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game," said Alexander. "Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship. I'm very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day."

"Houston is home for me," said Harden. "Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."

The Rockets have made the playoffs in all five of Harden’s seasons with the team, while posting a winning percentage of .612. He has been named First Team All NBA in three of the past four seasons and finished second in voting for the Most Valuable Player award in both 2014-15 and 2016-17.

This past season, Harden set career-highs in scoring (29.1 ppg, 2nd in NBA), rebounding (8.1 rpg), and assists (11.2 apg, 1st in NBA) while helping Houston to the league’s third-best record at 55-27. He joined Oscar Robertson (3 times) as the only players to have averaged at least 29.0 points, 11.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds in a single season.

Harden totaled 2,356 points, 907 assists, and 659 rebounds in 2016-17. He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 900 assists, and 600 rebounds in a single season.

In addition to his 29.1 points per game, Harden also accounted for 27.1 points per game by way of assists. That combined average of 56.2 ppg ranked as the second-highest single season total in NBA history, trailing only Nate Archibald’s 56.8 in 1972-73.

Since joining the Rockets prior to the 2012-13 season, Harden ranks first in the league in scoring (10,823 points; 890 more than any other player), fourth in assists (2,985), fourth in steals (671), third in 3-pointers made (1,062), as well as first in both free throws made (3,431) and attempted (3,999).