Harden and adidas Assist Houston

While James and the Rockets begin this season with continued concern and a heavy heart, they are also taking the court with a renewed purpose; not just to win games, but to help support our city, our fans, our neighbors. Please join the Harden Assists Houston campaign by pledging a donation for every assist that James has this season. If you were to donate 10 cents for every assist and James has 800 assists all season, you could pledge up to $80. You can also make a one-time flat donation.