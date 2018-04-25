Gerald Green's Houston homecoming

Via ESPN.com -

HOUSTON - Gerald Green, sporting a black Rockets sweat suit, red Houston cap and easygoing smile, roams throughout the Rooms To Go store with Dayla Suber.

Green offers his opinion on couches and dining room chairs, but the NBA journeyman knows his limits when asked to consult on which pillows match best with the couch they picked.

"I'm not an interior decorator," Green jokes. "I just shoot 3s."

Suber is a nursing student at Prairie View A&M, and to her, her relatives and several other families still recovering from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Harvey late last summer, Green is so much more than a 3-point specialist. They care much more about his work with the Relief Gang, a volunteer group committed to helping hurricane victims who are single mothers, elderly or can't get government aid, than his status as a member of the Houston Rockets.

For Green, perhaps the sweetest part of his storybook comeback -- from unemployed and seriously pondering retirement to playing a key role for the championship contender he grew up rooting for -- is the platform it provides him to help people rebuilding their homes and lives in his home city...

Read the entire story HERE.