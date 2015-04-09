Donatas Motiejunas Medical Update

The Houston Rockets announced today that forward Donatas Motiejunas will miss the remainder of the 2014-15 season with a lower back injury.

Motiejunas (7-0, 255, Lithuania) last played on Mar. 25, 2014 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year player appeared in a career-high 71 games (62 starts) for the Rockets this season and averaged career bests for points (12.0), rebounds (5.9), and assists (1.8) per game in a career-high 28.7 minutes per game. Motiejunas underwent a successful lumbar microdiscectomy today performed by Dr. Robert Watkins.