City of Houston Honors Mbah a Moute

Today, the Mayor and City Council honored the Rockets' Forward for his contributions to the City by proclaiming November 28, 2017, Luc Mbah a Moute Day in Houston.

The full proclamation reads:

"WHEREAS, an influential NBA basketball player for the Houston Rockets, Luc Mbah A. Moute is a community servant and leader. He serves as a motivational speaker, sharing his inspirational story to help people overcome life challenges and follow their dreams; and,

WHEREAS, a few years ago, Luc Mbah A. Moute launched the Luc Mbah A. Moute Foundation, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring children around the world to believe in themselves, and the many possibilities for their future despite life’s trials and tribulations. His organization also helps the youth by contributing to improving issues such as education, health and nutrition; and,

WHEREAS, partnering with established and key organizations, the Luc Mbah A Moute Foundation continues to impact communities and individuals that need assistance, helping thousands obtain medical treatment and school supplies, as well as assisting with various programs; and,

WHEREAS, on November 28, 2017, Luc Mbah A. Moute for his countless contributions through the Luc Mbah A Moute Foundation, especially during Hurricane Harvey, The City of Houston commends and appreciates Luc Mbah A. Moute for his service, impacting the lives of youth as a true role model and improving communities through his giving heart.

THEREFORE, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim November 28, 2017, as Luc Mbah A. Moute Day in Houston, Texas."