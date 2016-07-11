James Harden Open Letter to Red Nation

Dear Red Nation:

Saturday was a big day for all of us who love the Rockets.

I feel so honored to be able to extend my basketball career in this great City which I now call home. I can't thank Mr. Alexander enough for the faith he has shown in me and the incredible support my family and I feel from the organization and our fans.

From the first day I arrived you embraced me as your own. Your support has helped me grow so much as a player and as a man - from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!

I can assure you our Team will work hard together, grow together, build together, compete together, and pursue our ultimate goal - another Championship for H-Town - together!

There will be challenges along the way but we will continue to fight. Everyone in the organization is locked in on the same goal.

We are not a "super-team", but just a group of guys that want to work hard to be the very best. And our work begins immediately.

We look forward to taking this incredible journey with all of you!

With much love and great respect,

James Harden