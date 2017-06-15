2017 Summer League Schedule Announced

A record 24 NBA teams will compete in NBA Summer League 2017 from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

For the fifth consecutive year, the 11-day, 67-game league will feature a tournament-style schedule, culminating in a Championship Game on the final day of competition. Last year’s event set records for total attendance, single-day attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and NBA social media.

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time

Date Opponent Time Channel Location July 7 Nuggets 9:00 PM NBATV Cox Pavilion July 8 Cavaliers 9:00 PM ESPNU Cox Pavilion July 10 Suns 5:30 PM NBATV Thomas & Mack

Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games.

Tickets for NBA Summer League are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.