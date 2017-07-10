2017-18 Rockets Entertainers Selected

The Houston Rockets are proud to announce the new Rockets Entertainer groups. Auditions for Sonic Boom Drumline, Little Dippers, Space City Seniors, Launch Crew and Rockets Power Dancers were conducted in July. If you are one of the selected team members, a Rockets Representative will contact you within the next few weeks. Welcome to the Rockets Family!

RPD

Click here to view the 2017-18 RPD team.

Sonic Boom Drumline

Snares:

Jordan B. #481

Jonathan L. #482

Darius H. #491

Oscar R. #492

Scott F. #497 *Snare Captain

Alex K. #498

Quints:

Jacoby H. #488

Chris M. #490

David H. #493

Bass:

Jordan B. #476

Mike R. #494 *Team Captain

Tenor:

Ralph J. #477

Kendrick P. #485

Cymbals:

Chris M. #473

Brandon H. #474

Freddie T. #496

Little Dippers

Jayla M. #200

Rayven T. #201

Ariana B. #202

Kiley M. #203

Lainey M. #204

Fiona D. #205

Paislyn S. #207

Tatum A. #208

Ella L. #209

Devin S. #210

Addison A. #211

Vianney N. #212

Tatianna R. #213

Alena S. #216

Londyn S. #222

Audrina D. #223

Cali P. #225

Stevie A. #226

Akiya H. #228

Amiya H. #229

Jocylynn L. #230

Carly C. #233

Zoe M. #237

Andre N.

Space City Seniors

Joyce D. #238

Linda L. #239

Yachi J. #240

Michael D. #241

Alvin A. #242

Mary P. #244

Janice S. #248

Alicia C. #249

Carrye P. #250

CherylG. #254

Nancy D. #255

Eva H. #260

Kathy H. #263

Alberta S. #265

Brenda B. #269

Chris C. #270

Yomi H. #272

Lynell D. #273

Julie L. #275

Sandy H. #276

Michelle C. #277

Michael S. #278

Stephanie S. #280

Ben C. #281

Benji R. #282

Darilyn T. #288

Mavin W. #289

Carol B. #290

Peggy M. #292

Launch Crew

Cheerleaders:

Morgan D. #285 *Cheer Captain

Ashley C. #286

Justin H. #288

Jennifer R. #289

Cody G. #292

Shartazia W. #293

Maggie W. #297

Jessica K. #298

Breaunna G. #299

Isaac J. #300

Anissa Y. #304

Brent H. #305

Joey S. #327 *Team Captain

Richard Smith #328

Josh L. #331

Tumblers:

BreAnna G. #290

Omni H. #294

Tory R. #321

Dancers: