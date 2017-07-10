2017-18 Rockets Entertainers Selected

Posted: Jul 10, 2017

The Houston Rockets are proud to announce the new Rockets Entertainer groups. Auditions for Sonic Boom Drumline, Little Dippers, Space City Seniors, Launch Crew and Rockets Power Dancers were conducted in July. If you are one of the selected team members, a Rockets Representative will contact you within the next few weeks. Welcome to the Rockets Family!

RPD

Sonic Boom Drumline

Snares:

  • Jordan B. #481
  • Jonathan L. #482
  • Darius H. #491
  • Oscar R. #492
  • Scott F. #497 *Snare Captain
  • Alex K. #498

Quints:

  • Jacoby H. #488
  • Chris M. #490
  • David H. #493

Bass:

  • Jordan B. #476
  • Mike R. #494 *Team Captain

Tenor:

  • Ralph J. #477
  • Kendrick P. #485

Cymbals:

  • Chris M. #473
  • Brandon H. #474
  • Freddie T. #496

Little Dippers

  • Jayla M. #200
  • Rayven T. #201
  • Ariana B. #202
  • Kiley M. #203
  • Lainey M. #204
  • Fiona D. #205
  • Paislyn S. #207
  • Tatum A. #208
  • Ella L. #209
  • Devin S. #210
  • Addison A. #211
  • Vianney N. #212
  • Tatianna R. #213
  • Alena S. #216
  • Londyn S. #222
  • Audrina D. #223
  • Cali P. #225
  • Stevie A. #226
  • Akiya H. #228
  • Amiya H. #229
  • Jocylynn L. #230
  • Carly C. #233
  • Zoe M. #237
  • Andre N.

Space City Seniors

  • Joyce D. #238
  • Linda L. #239
  • Yachi J. #240
  • Michael D. #241
  • Alvin A. #242
  • Mary P. #244
  • Janice S. #248
  • Alicia C. #249
  • Carrye P. #250
  • CherylG. #254
  • Nancy D. #255
  • Eva H. #260
  • Kathy H. #263
  • Alberta S. #265
  • Brenda B. #269
  • Chris C. #270
  • Yomi H. #272
  • Lynell D. #273
  • Julie L. #275
  • Sandy H. #276
  • Michelle C. #277
  • Michael S. #278
  • Stephanie S. #280
  • Ben C. #281
  • Benji R. #282
  • Darilyn T. #288
  • Mavin W. #289
  • Carol B. #290
  • Peggy M. #292

Launch Crew

Cheerleaders:

  • Morgan D. #285 *Cheer Captain
  • Ashley C. #286
  • Justin H. #288
  • Jennifer R. #289
  • Cody G. #292
  • Shartazia W. #293
  • Maggie W. #297
  • Jessica K. #298
  • Breaunna G. #299
  • Isaac J. #300
  • Anissa Y. #304
  • Brent H. #305
  • Joey S. #327 *Team Captain
  • Richard Smith #328
  • Josh L. #331

Tumblers:

  • BreAnna G. #290
  • Omni H. #294
  • Tory R. #321

Dancers:

  • Sidney P. #302
  • Kenny L. #303 *Dance Captain
  • Joel A. #306
  • Saul G. #307
  • Mrince W. #308
  • Severo G. #310
  • Juan O. #311
  • Moe P. #312
  • Maurice C. #315
  • Jeffrey L. #316
  • Canarus B. #317
  • Brenden W. #322
  • Gwen C. #325
  • Jefrick B. #330
  • William M. #332
