Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 6, 2018

1) The Denver Nuggets (44-35) defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-35) last night, bumping the Pelicans into the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers last night which puts the Jazz 1.5 games ahead of New Orleans and the Clippers 2.5 behind.



2) The Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns tonight in the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Devin Booker, Elfrid Payton, T.J. Warren and Troy Daniels are questionable for the match up. If the Pelicans win tonight they could jump to the No. 5 spot but if they lose they will drop to No. 9. Fans can watch the game on Fox Sports South with David Wesley, Joel Meyers and Jen Hale, or tune in to WRNO 99.5 with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier.

3) Watch the Pelicans Road Trip Preview with Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson as they preview Pelicans final road trip of the season, starting with the Phoenix Suns Friday at 9pm, then Saturday vs the Golden Sate Warriors at 7:30pm, and ends Monday vs the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30pm.

4) Former Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford signed with the Pelicans on Thursday, April 5 to finish out the remainder of the season.

5) If the Pelicans go at least 3-1 in their final four games, they are guaranteed a postseason berth. Find out more about the Pelicans playoff scenarios here.