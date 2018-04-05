Pelicans embark on three-game West road trip, hoping to lock up playoff berth

PHOENIX – New Orleans players may not be entirely clear on the dizzying number of scenarios swirling around their playoff hopes, or their probabilities related to moving up from their current eighth-place status in the Western Conference. But point guard Rajon Rondo was well aware Thursday of one inarguable fact: If the Pelicans go at least 3-1 in their final four games, they are guaranteed a postseason berth.

“If we win three, there are no questions,” Rondo said of how New Orleans (44-34) can punch its ticket to the West playoffs. “We have to take care of what we can control, and can’t worry about other teams winning or losing. Take care of what’s in front of us. We’re going to try to win all three on this road trip.”

There is a significant logjam in the West, with only three games separating teams in fourth through 10th place, making it impossible to concisely cover all of the possible permutations during the final week of the regular season. However, one certainty is that any team that reaches 47 wins is a lock to get in (the 10th-place Clippers can’t finish better than 46-36, while either No. 7 Minnesota or No. 9 Denver is assured of losing at least 36 games, due to a pair of remaining head-to-head meetings). It’s likely that 46 victories also will yield a postseason bid, which the Pelicans could achieve by winning at least twice on their trip to Phoenix, Golden State and the Clippers.

Regardless of how it happens, New Orleans’ primary objective since fall training camp has been to return to the playoffs, after missing out on late-April basketball each of the past two seasons.

“For us, our goal all along has been to make the playoffs,” third-year Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said, when asked about difficult potential first-round matchups, such as Houston or Golden State. “It doesn’t matter who you play, you’re going to play a really good team. Obviously if you’re talking about being in the West, from the fourth-place team to the 10th-place team, there is just not a whole lot of separation, so you have no idea what could happen.”

“It means a lot,” forward Solomon Hill said of a potential playoff appearance, “as far as building the foundation, what we want being the goal here. We can’t say we want to win a championship until we make being in the playoffs a habit. It’s about building a foundation.

“Right now it’s about just trying to make the playoffs and clinching a spot. (Qualifying for them) speaks volumes.”

Rondo said it’s also important that New Orleans finishes the 82-game schedule in strong fashion, which would give the Pelicans some momentum if they’re in the eight-team West field when the playoffs begin April 14.

“We want to win as many games as possible going into it,” Rondo said. “Regardless of who we play, it’s going to be a tough matchup.”

Houston and Golden State are already locked in to the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, and it’s very likely Portland will claim the third seed. New Orleans still has an outside shot at finishing fourth, but current No. 4 Utah (45-33) owns a one-game lead and a tiebreaker on the Pelicans, essentially making that a two-game gap, with only four games left for both teams. More realistic to surpass are teams like fifth-place Oklahoma City (45-34) and sixth-place San Antonio (45-34), with New Orleans controlling its own destiny in terms of both the Thunder and Spurs. If the Pelicans go 4-0 the rest of the way, for example, they cannot finish any worse than the sixth seed, partly because they already own a tiebreaker on OKC and would earn it vs. San Antonio by virtue of an April 11 win over the Spurs.

With their spot in the West standings having fluctuated over the past month from as high as fourth to as low as eighth, the Pelicans are well aware that a single won-loss outcome can have a drastic impact on the final landing spot.

“Our margin for error is long gone,” said Gentry, who in his 30 years in the NBA can't recall a race as tight as the current West traffic jam. “We’re in a playoff situation right now, because every game counts. Less than two weeks ago we were in fourth place, so you can see how it can change so easily.”