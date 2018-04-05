Pelicans Sign Jordan Crawford

April 5, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jordan Crawford. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crawford, 6-4, 195, has appeared in 21 games with New Orleans over the past two seasons, averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per contest. Crawford appeared in two games with the Pelicans this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 18.5 minutes of action before being waived on October 21.

Drafted 27th overall in 2010 by New Jersey, Crawford has appeared in 278 career regular season games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston, Golden State and New Orleans, averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest.

Crawford will wear #27 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster stands at 16, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).