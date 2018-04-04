Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Grizzlies 95

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Pelicans (44-34), Grizzlies (21-57)

New Orleans players have talked often recently about how they control their own playoff fortunes, something that was even more the case Wednesday. With only one other key Western Conference game taking place on the evening (Spurs at Lakers), it was up to the Pelicans to improve their chances of qualifying for the postseason. They did so in resounding fashion, leading wire-to-wire and running away from the struggling Grizzlies in the second half. New Orleans remained in eighth place in the Western Conference, with another chance to move closer to a playoff berth Friday, when it visits Phoenix.

The Pelicans are off from game action Thursday as they travel to Arizona, but they’re guaranteed to gain ground on a couple teams, because Minnesota-Denver and Clippers-Utah are on the schedule. New Orleans is one game ahead of ninth-place Denver (43-35) and two games in front of the No. 10 Clippers (42-36).

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans built a 26-point lead in the third quarter, approaching the century mark by the end of the period. The Pelicans held a 97-73 edge entering the final 12 minutes and appeared poised to be able to rest the likes of Anthony Davis the rest of the night, but Davis checked back in with 9:57 left and the lead under 20. New Orleans quickly pushed the margin back up, going ahead by 30 with six-plus minutes left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

E’Twaun Moore turned in one of his most valuable performances of the season at a very good time, racking up 30 points on 11/16 shooting from the field. The Purdue product set his career high by sinking seven three-pointers, on just 10 attempts. Meanwhile, hours after revealing his brand-new, beardless look, Nikola Mirotic also played one of his best games since joining New Orleans via in-season trade, registering 25 points on superb 10/12 shooting.

“Both of those guys played well,” Davis said of the duo. “Going on the road (for a three-game trip to Phoenix, Golden State and the Clippers), we’re going to need those guys.”

QUOTES TO NOTE

“It could be. I’m happy to get some confidence back. We really needed this (win). You know what? I’m going to keep shaving like this.” – Mirotic on if his decision to shave his familiar beard yielded a positive impact on his game

“I felt good, on both ends of the floor. Got back to some of the shots I usually make. I was feeling really good tonight.” – Davis (28 points, 12 rebounds, 8/13 from the field) on bouncing back after he had subpar games vs. Cleveland and Oklahoma City on the weekend

“This has been a good year. It will be a great year, if we make these playoffs. We’ve got to win these next few games and cap it off.” – Moore, after being asked about his career-best 2017-18 regular season

“Every win is important. This is a pretty good one.” – Moore on the Pelicans picking up a key win and playing well

BY THE NUMBERS

16/36: New Orleans three-point shooting. In addition to the 44.4 percent accuracy, Alvin Gentry was pleased to see his team’s attempts in increase, after they had dipped recently.

17/19: Pelicans foul shooting, with a big chunk being Davis at 11/13.

3: New Orleans magic number, meaning 47 wins will automatically result in a playoff berth. However, it is very likely that a 46-36 record also will get a team into the postseason field, particularly with so many upcoming head-to-head games between squads in fourth through 10th place.