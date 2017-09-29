HEAT Officially Go Mobile Only Entry October 1st

MIAMI, September 29 – The Miami HEAT have officially transitioned to mobile only entry for the 2017-18 season. The HEAT becomes the first franchise in the NBA to facilitate entry into their arena using only a smartphone.

For HEAT fans, ticket security is enhanced through mobile only entry because tickets can no longer be lost or stolen. Mobile is the easiest way for fans to send, sell, receive and manage their tickets. Parking at the AmericanAirlines Arena and Bayside Marketplace will also be mobile only.

“HEAT fans organically adopted mobile in droves last season with one in three using mobile only entry,” said Miami HEAT Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation, Matthew Jafarian. “Mobile ticketing provides fans with guaranteed ticket authenticity, easy access to the Arena using the phone in their pocket (no more scrambling for a printer before the game), and the easiest way to transfer to a friend or resell online.”

HEAT fans may access their tickets by downloading the Miami HEAT App. The team recently released the latest update of the App, which includes an enhanced Mobile Wallet—the fastest way to make food, beverage and retail purchases in the Arena. HEAT fans’ overall mobile experience will be enhanced due to the facility’s newest offering: upgraded Wi-Fi for all guests who visit AmericanAirlines Arena (network name: AAA Public Wifi).

For more information, please visit HEAT.com/app.

Tickets for the October 1st game versus the Hawks are still available and can be purchased online.