That's What He Said

That’s What He Said - Celtics at Bucks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 96-89 victory over Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
KYRIE IRVING
JASON KIDD
MATTHEW DELLAVEDOVA
MALCOLM BROGDON
Tags
Horford, Al, Irving, Kyrie, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Bucks

Related Content

Horford, Al

Irving, Kyrie

Stevens, Brad