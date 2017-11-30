That's What He Said
That’s What He Said - Celtics at Bucks
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On Al Horford’s big night:
“He was great on both ends of the floor. He guarded Giannis [Antetokounmpo] a large part of the night and I thought he did a great job on him. Then, obviously there were the big threes at the end of the third and then the big tip-in going into the fourth. That gave us a little bit of momentum.”
RE: On Giannis Antetokounmpo:
“With the two threes at the end there, he’s a hard guy to guard. Obviously he’s going to make some of those. You try to keep him in front and make him take as tough of shots as possible. He’s hard to guard with a small guy because he just over powers you. I thought Al [Horford] did a good job. Then when [Semi Ojeleye] was on him for five or six minutes, I thought he did a really good job too. That’s kind of what we need [Semi Ojeleye] to be, a guy who can go in and guard guys with his body and athleticism. We had to play well as a team to get this win. I think they’re really good.”
RE: On the team learning to play without Gordon Hayward:
“I think we have to continue to work hard on some of our shots [especially] in the first half. It was good that a couple guys struggled from the field and had to make big ones late. That’s a good growing experience. I feel like we’re making progress, but we still have a long way to go.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On tonight’s performance:
“I felt good. It was a hard fought game. The way that they defend and the way that they challenge us just made it tough for us out there.”
RE: On if making back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter was a turning point in the game:
“Yeah, I really have to give all the credit to Marcus Smart on that. He just sees the game in ways that a lot of times we don’t even see it. He recognized that my guy was kind of falling asleep on the weak side. He got me open there for back-to-back threes and I felt like that was a big turning point in the game.”
RE: On having to defend high-level players in recent games:
“I think Coach [Brad Stevens] does a good job of preparing us. As a group, we’ve done a good job. [Aron] Baynes has been unbelievable. I can go out there and chase those guys around but know that if I get in a jam that he’s got my back. It’s just been nice to see. I feel like all our guys have stepped up to the challenge and we’ve done a good job of defending.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On the play of the younger players tonight:
“Anything can happen on the road. You just prepare yourself for that. There’s a difference between good and great in this league, but the learning experience is to continue to be unwavering and those young guys will continue to get shots up.”
RE: On playing in the “Return to the MECCA” game:
“It was great to see the intimacy of those seats out there as well as the fans kind of being right on top of us. I enjoy environments like that. It was definitely great to be out there on that floor.”
RE: On what they’ve improved on the most since the start of the season:
“I think just our approach. Just perfecting our preparation and process, as well as understanding what we have to do every single game and every single moment we are out there together. We’re going to have some different lineups and we’re going to have some different guys out there every single game, and we just need to be able to utilize our strengths.”
JASON KIDD
RE: On what the Celtics were able to do to limit the Bucks offensively:
“We had some good looks, I thought we just over-dribbled. I thought the ball just didn’t move tonight as it has in the first couple of games. [It’s] just a great lesson learned. We’ll watch it tomorrow and understand how we’ve got to move the ball. We got some good looks, but when the ball did move it wasn’t a pretty game to watch.”
RE: On Al Horford guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
“Horford can move his feet. You’ve got to give him credit. They packed the paint and made it extremely tough on Giannis. Again, Giannis had some great looks. He also found some teammates. He did what he was supposed to do. The defensive end is where we’ve got to get better.”
RE: On the atmosphere in UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena tonight:
“It was great. The atmosphere was great. It was everything it was supposed to [be], but it just probably wasn’t a pretty game to watch. There wasn’t a lot of points scored. I think, overall, it was a good game.”
MATTHEW DELLAVEDOVA
RE: On losing this game down the stretch:
“I don’t know if it was down the stretch. I think we had our opportunities early in the game. Obviously they got going in the third and then early in the fourth [quarters]. I think, if we take away those [3-pointers] then it’s a different story.”
RE: On defending Kyrie Irving:
“When he’s got it going, it’s really tough. It’s a team defense, and we’re trying to be aggressive on him, but he obviously made a lot of plays tonight.”
RE: On struggling offensively in the fourth quarter:
“I think it helps when we can get stops and get out on the run, and then if we can get the ball from side-to-side that’s key for us. It just opens up a lane and obviously gets the defense moving more.”
MALCOLM BROGDON
RE: On tonight’s loss:
“They’re a very versatile team. They have [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown. [6-foot-7, 6-foot-8] guys that can really guard any position on the floor. So, that really allows them to switch a lot. If you’re not aggressive on those switches, they can really stop your offense.”
RE: On what makes Kyrie Irving so hard to defend:
“He’s versatile. He’s relentless. When you think he’s not live, when you think he’s not going to go at you, he does. There’s really no weakness to his offensive game. It has to be a team effort. There are nights when he’s going to make some tough shots, but you’ve got to make sure to make him work on the other end so that he can be a little bit tired. That’s the main way to go at him. You’ve got to wear him out on the other end.”
RE: On keeping the ball movement consistent throughout the game:
“Just be unselfish. Just move the ball. We have to be conscious of that as the game goes on and shots stop to fall. We get stagnant. We have to know to move the ball and trust each other.”