That’s What He Said - Celtics at Bucks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 96-89 victory over Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Al Horford’s big night: “He was great on both ends of the floor. He guarded Giannis [Antetokounmpo] a large part of the night and I thought he did a great job on him. Then, obviously there were the big threes at the end of the third and then the big tip-in going into the fourth. That gave us a little bit of momentum.” RE: On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “With the two threes at the end there, he’s a hard guy to guard. Obviously he’s going to make some of those. You try to keep him in front and make him take as tough of shots as possible. He’s hard to guard with a small guy because he just over powers you. I thought Al [Horford] did a good job. Then when [Semi Ojeleye] was on him for five or six minutes, I thought he did a really good job too. That’s kind of what we need [Semi Ojeleye] to be, a guy who can go in and guard guys with his body and athleticism. We had to play well as a team to get this win. I think they’re really good.” RE: On the team learning to play without Gordon Hayward: “I think we have to continue to work hard on some of our shots [especially] in the first half. It was good that a couple guys struggled from the field and had to make big ones late. That’s a good growing experience. I feel like we’re making progress, but we still have a long way to go.” AL HORFORD RE: On tonight’s performance: “I felt good. It was a hard fought game. The way that they defend and the way that they challenge us just made it tough for us out there.” RE: On if making back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter was a turning point in the game: “Yeah, I really have to give all the credit to Marcus Smart on that. He just sees the game in ways that a lot of times we don’t even see it. He recognized that my guy was kind of falling asleep on the weak side. He got me open there for back-to-back threes and I felt like that was a big turning point in the game.” RE: On having to defend high-level players in recent games: “I think Coach [Brad Stevens] does a good job of preparing us. As a group, we’ve done a good job. [Aron] Baynes has been unbelievable. I can go out there and chase those guys around but know that if I get in a jam that he’s got my back. It’s just been nice to see. I feel like all our guys have stepped up to the challenge and we’ve done a good job of defending.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the play of the younger players tonight: “Anything can happen on the road. You just prepare yourself for that. There’s a difference between good and great in this league, but the learning experience is to continue to be unwavering and those young guys will continue to get shots up.” RE: On playing in the “Return to the MECCA” game: “It was great to see the intimacy of those seats out there as well as the fans kind of being right on top of us. I enjoy environments like that. It was definitely great to be out there on that floor.” RE: On what they’ve improved on the most since the start of the season: “I think just our approach. Just perfecting our preparation and process, as well as understanding what we have to do every single game and every single moment we are out there together. We’re going to have some different lineups and we’re going to have some different guys out there every single game, and we just need to be able to utilize our strengths.”