That's What He Said - Hornets at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 94-82 victory over Charlotte.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Is there such a thing as “too much” ball movement: “Not on October 2nd, there’s not. I think that you’re trying to build a sharing mindset, a high-motor mindset, on both ends of the floor. When you play defense, you play defense hard as a team. You cover for one another. And when you play offense, you play hard as a team. And so hopefully we’ll continue to build that. So far, they’ve really tried. It’s just a matter of, I think, getting a little bit crisper.” RE: Shooting success: “I don’t really care about the shooting. You know, I just care about the shots we’re getting. And we got some great looks in the first half, especially. I mean, I used to always – even in college – in your first exhibition game you’re ready for there to be some real bricks early because everybody’s so excited to be out there, playing against somebody else. So that’s nothing new. And, you know, I thought that we got pretty decent looks. But I’m really encouraged by the other end of the floor because I think this team can be pretty good on that end.” RE: Aron Baynes: “If you look at statistically, when he challenges shots vertically at the rim he’s really, really good. He’s hard to score on. He’s a big strong guy now, and he is very capable shooting the ball as well. So his ability to knock down 15-17 footers off of those little pick-and-pops I thought was good for us, especially in that first 24 minutes when we were struggling for the ball to go in the basket.” RE: Value of keeping Al Horford or Kyrie Irving on the floor in the first half: “Well we’re just trying to figure that out. So this is all part of – I put all the subs on a piece of paper today and pretty much stayed with it all the way through, with a few tweaks here or there. But like, I just wanted to see different combinations and try to rotate a little bit differently, obviously. Still not having Marcus Morris, you’re still not full with what you’re going to do, but I felt pretty good about some of the things we did. And we’ll probably tweak some others on Friday night.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: How did it feel: “Felt good. Felt good to be in front of the fans with my teammates out there. I think we have a lot to work on, but I think it was a good start for us.” RE: Loving that ball movement: “Yea. We have a lot of space, lot of guys that can make plays. Felt like we got some really good looks there and once we get clicking we’ll be even better.” RE: Defense: “I think we have a lot of smart basketball players that will help us out offensively and defensively. Defensively we are able to disrupt things with our length, our switches, our minds just anticipate and that should come along faster than the offensive part for sure.” KYRIE IRVING RE: How did it feel: “It was awesome. It was beautiful to be a part of, beautiful to watch. Purposeful cuts, understanding what we are trying to do offensively and defensively which is executing at a high level.” RE: With your skill set do you have to watch that you’re not doing too much: “I don’t know if there is such thing as that. I think that Brad (Stevens) gives us enough freedom individually and as a group to make plays and be who we are. Even when we came in at halftime he was saying just shoot the shots that are open. Sometimes we even got into a span of making the extra, extra pass and when you’re with a group like that you know you’re playing with some great guys. Just staying aggressive, just making sure we see where the openings are and where the opportunities are on the weak side. Second unit played very inspiring basketball. I told them that they inspire me on the bench because first unit, obviously we have some talented guys out there and we like to create space. We have individual talents that we like to utilize and the second unit did a great job moving the space. It will take some time for the first unit to get our legs under us, but it was definitely awesome to be a part of to see those guys playing inspiring basketball.”