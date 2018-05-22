That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Without getting yourself fined, what did you think about the officiating tonight?
Never -- you won't hear me complain about officials. They have a really hard job, and they do a tremendous job night in, night out. I've got nothing bad to say. Nothing but good things.
RE: When you guys cut it to eight late in the third and then the Cavs responded with a 7-2 run, did you feel like that was a momentum shift heading into the fourth?
I mean, we cut it back to eight in the fourth, too. It's a long game. Maybe this is the point in time you're referring to, the very end of the third quarter was not good. The end of the first, end of the third were two that really stand out as not good. The rest of the game, obviously I thought we had some shots we'd like to have back. We had a couple possessions where we had multiple drive-and-kicks, the defense was broken down and we just didn't convert. But the end of the first, end of the third, those were tough on us.
RE: LeBron's ability to kind of dissect what you're doing out there in real time, how much more difficult does that make it for you to establish a defensive identity?
I thought we defended a lot better in the second half. We have to have five guys playing allout and really honed in defensively. In the first half, I didn't think we were as honed in. I thought we were playing hard, but I didn't think we were as honed in. The second half we were much better. But yeah, he's the best in the game at evaluating the court and figuring out what he wants and where he wants it. The thing about it is that you just have to battle. You just have to make it as hard as possible, because he's going to find a matchup that he ultimately wants. You have to, again, not let the other guys go off, which we did again a little bit, and then make sure you make it as tough on him as possible.
RE: He seemed to be looking for that Terry Rozier switch pretty often in this one. How do you keep him from getting that moving forward?
Well, he's going to go after whoever he wants to go after. But at the end of the day, we've gone through it a lot. I think one of the things that sometimes we all get consumed with is the points he scores on that switch. If it's eight but it keeps you from rotating and you can still guard the three-point line, then sometimes you just have to pick your poison. It's obviously been more effective to switch than not, but at times you have to make that up and change that up, just by the numbers. When you go back and rewatch the game, you're always thinking about how you're going to adjust to different coverages. It always ends up transition, offensive rebounds and good shots. We've got to take care of those areas first. Then the coverages will be mixed up, but ultimately good players make plays.
RE: They had 17 threes on you last game, only eight, I think, tonight. Were you happy with the way your guys defended the three-pointer tonight?
There were a couple that [Kyle] Korver got that were too open, including one he missed there when we were coming back. We were a little bit better than the other night, but I don't know how we could be much worse than the other night.
AL HORFORD
RE: Are they playing you any differently in the two games that they've been here? What defensive schemes are they putting in play now that are making you less productive than you were when you played in Boston?
I don't think they're playing any different. Once we settled down after the first [quarter], we played much better. But I don't think they're doing anything different.
RE: Was there anything about the two-game set that you had here to where your young guys may have lost their composure when you were down or something like that?
Yeah, I think with our group, we just keep learning. We haven't been in these type of positions before. Playing on the road, I was telling the guys -- and they have a better feel, especially in the playoffs. It's much harder. We have to be better. We have to execute better. We have to do all those things in order to win. It's hard to win on the road, as we found out here. I think tonight we played much better once we settled down after the first quarter.
RE: The series is tied 2-2, but do you take any momentum going back to Boston after what you did in the last three quarters?
I don't think people talk about who has the momentum. I think each game is its own. I do think that we played much better than we did on Saturday, and we're going to learn from this game and go back home and protect our home court.
RE: 1-6 on the road in the playoffs, but technically you don't have to win a road game in this series to take to get two of the next three, wherever they are?
I think our focus is just on the next game, on Game 5. All season but specifically all playoffs, we've been taking it game to game. We can't look at it that way [of trying to win two of three]. Right now, we're fighting for our playoff lives, and our focus as a group is Wednesday, Game 5 at home.
RE: LeBron is an incredibly intelligent player out there on the floor. Does his ability to kind of read any more difficult for you to kind of establish that defensive identity?
Well, no question about it. Obviously his physical abilities, everybody knows that. But he's a very smart player, like you said. He just knows how to read the game. He has a good feel for it, and he's usually making the right plays.
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On the game tonight
It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be tough. We just didn’t take great shots again today but our defense got us back in the position. We just didn’t get some of the loose balls that we should have, offensive rebounds that they got.
RE: On getting down early in the game
You can do that sometimes when you play on the road. Once you get down, it gets loud. You just get in a hurry to try and get the lead back. We’ve got to understand that we can’t get it back in one play.
RE: On how the Cavs are defending him
I mean, I got to be better. They’re just being physical, top blocking, blitzing the ball screens. I just got to be tough with the ball.
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On what he liked about their play tonight
Much better fight. We just didn’t get over the hump. We played some good basketball. We fought. Some things didn’t go our way, some calls didn’t go our way. Not going to make excuses. Come back, Game 5. Got to protect home court.
RE: On the difference between Game 3 and Game 4
We played some really good ball. We just dug ourselves in a hole in the first half. We came back from 15 and I think the closest we got it to was maybe seven or six. We fought. We played a better game than last time. We got blown off the floor Game 3. Game 4 we came out and played with much more resilience. We just couldn’t get over that hump. We just got to do a little bit more on the road against a team like this.
RE: On the message at halftime
Keep hitting. Keeping fighting. Keep hitting singles. (Head Coach) Brad (Stevens) said even though in the first half we didn’t do exactly what we wanted to, we were still in a good spot. A much better spot than Game 3 and we were. We came out to start the third quarter really well, we just didn’t maintain it.
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On Cleveland’s transition offense tonight
It was tough. (We) came out aggressive. We gave up a lot of transition points. That’s what killed us, especially in the first quarter. I think they had 21 points off transition.
RE: On the frustration level after tonight’s game:
It’s kind of frustrating, but at the same time it’s fine. It’s not going to be easy coming into their place, what they’re used to. It’s the Eastern Conference Finals, we know it’s not going to be easy. 2-2, go back to our place, where we’re comfortable at.
RE: On what the Cavs are doing different to force switches onto LeBron James
Instead of having three guys on the opposite side, they always have someone at the basket so we’re in scramble mode. We just got to have better communication on the back side. That’s what they are doing different.
TYRONN LUE
RE: The third quarter has been obviously your Achilles heel in the regular season and postseason. Boston cut it to eight and you finished the quarter on a 7-2 run. What did you see out of your team at that moment and what did that do to help you get this win?
I just think just turning the basketball over has been killing us in this series. I think our halfcourt defense is really solid. We're doing a good job. But transition and turnovers is allowing them to get out and get easy baskets. So we've got to just take those away. We had 19 turnovers for 19 points. We had a chance to increase and extend the lead. We turned the basketball over or didn't get back in transition, which allowed them to get some confidence. But overall I thought we did a good job of maintaining our composure. They took some shots that they probably normally wouldn't have taken but they made them, so it made it a closer game. But we like where we're at. We like what we're doing defensively. Shooting 41 percent [for Boston]. We've just got to do a better job taking care of the basketball.
RE: Tonight 15 assists on 41 field goals, so the ball seemed to slow down. Was this a night where that kind of had to happen, whether it's Boston's defense or because of the turnovers?
I thought it had to happen. I thought we got a little stagnant in that fourth quarter, but we wanted to go LeBron in that fourth quarter, set the tone when he came back in. But they're switching a lot of stuff, and when they're switching you're going to be stagnant. So we've just got to try to find the mismatch and we did a good job of that tonight. Kevin [Love] got some easy baskets. Give Kevin credit; he stuck with it. He got in foul trouble, but he came in that fourth quarter, made some big baskets and really helped us out while LeBron was getting his rest. So they are going to switch. Just find the matchup and you just got to take advantage of it. So if that calls for making a pass out or taking advantage of the smaller guy, then we've got to do that.
RE: You guys were so careful with the ball last series. Can you correct this, or is it the way Boston playing --
Oh, we can correct it. It's us. They play great defense. They're physical, but a lot of times in transition we get out and run, got numbers, but we're making careless passes in transition. We've got to take advantage of those moments. We were up 16, 18 -- like take it to 25, 26 to really increase the lead. Every time we got a chance to do that, we turned the basketball over. So that's been hurting us.
RE: The emergence of Tristan Thompson in these playoffs, what has he done to pick you up in Game 7 against the Pacers and then the job he's done on Al Horford and what he did tonight to get you to 2-2?
He's been great. The biggest thing with Tristan is he's gotten healthy. When he had the time off, he really did a good job of working on his body, playing five-on-five with the guys, staying in shape. And he was a pro about it. You have somebody like Tristan, you've been to three straight Finals and he doesn't play, it's tough. He could have given in, but he stayed the course. He continued to work on his body, work on his game. Called his number in Game 7 and he was ready to go, and the rest is history. He was great in the Toronto series. Tonight, just being physical, rebounding the basketball and doing a good job on Al. We need him to continue to do that.
RE: What do you say to your team now? It's 2-2 with three games left. What's the message from this point forward?
The message is have the same approach going into Boston. I think playing with more speed and more pace, pushing the basketball. I think taking care of the basketball is the most important, especially on the road. You don't want to turn the ball over when you get to Boston because they really thrive off that -- dunks, threes, layups. The message is just continue to play like we played at home but take care of the basketball. Can't have 19 turnovers.
TRISTAN THOMPSON
RE: After Game 2, you indicated how your teammates and yourself had to respond more so that nobody, LeBron especially, would have to play hero ball. What kind of report card would you give yourself and your teammates after Game 2?
I think it's on the defensive end for us. I think we've been much better with the multiple efforts. Like I said, after Game 2, we just weren't communicating and we didn't have the multiple efforts. Especially with Boston, they've got guys down and they're moving the ball. They got it hopping. You can see coach [Brad] Stevens on the sideline telling them, miss or make, push the ball, get the ball moving. So we've got to be ready for that. I think we did a much better job at home, but the real test is how we're going to play out there in Boston. We know they're going to have their crowd behind them and they're going to be feeling good, so we've got to be ready to weather their storm. And it starts defensively for us.
RE: Can you talk about never quitting on a play beneath the basket? Eight blocked shots. Kyle Korver had three of them. You had two. Seems like you guys played through the full 24 seconds.
Yeah, Kyle [Korver] was great that's a tough coverage. Jaylen Brown has worked on his game in the post when he has a mismatch. He's got some good moves down there. Kyle walled him up, Kyle was huge for us tonight in the second quarter defensively, getting us going. It's a full team effort, and we're going to need everyone to step up and be huge for us in Game 5.
RE: Have you become more of a vocal leader during this run in the playoffs, or is that something that you have done in the past that's just seemed to be more visible now?
I think Perk [Kendrick Perkins] always says the job of big man is got to bring the toughness, bring the energy, and we're the back-line defense. Myself and Kev [Kevin Love], whether it's in the pick-and-roll or multiple actions, our guys rely on us to communicate and call the coverages out and have everyone's back. In terms of being physical, it's going to be a physical series. They showed that Game 1 and 2. They hit us in the mouth, and we weren't able to rally back. So we knew coming home, protect home court. We took care of business. Now we get ready for Game 5.
RE: There was also a moment in the second half when Kevin was struggling, got into some foul trouble, and during the free throw you kind of grabbed the ball, walked over and said something to him. Can you share what you said to him, and if so, what was it?
Keep playing. Keep playing. The first half was tough. There were a lot of call made and got him out of rhythm. But Kev was huge in the second half for us. Getting offensive rebound putbacks, getting to the rim and taking advantage of the mismatch. He was huge for us. We know he's going to do great in Game 5. He's going to be ready to play. I just told him it's a full team effort and we're going to need him, and he responded.
RE: How do you guys bottle this up on this home court and take it to Boston? They don't have to win on the road to win this series, but you guys do. So how do you take this effort we've seen the last two games from you guys and take that to Boston?
You said it there. It's not a series until you win a game on the road, right? They've been really good at home. We know that their crowd is going to be into it. They're going to come out fighting. They're going to be real physical like they were in Games 1 and 2. We've got to weather that storm. We've got to weather that storm and stay together as a team. If things aren't going good for us, we can't go apart. We've got to stay together and fight through it.
LEBRON JAMES
RE: A lot is being made about all four games being won by the home team, but now looking back, what were you guys able to do or what did you change, what was different about you from the first two games out there to how you've played in these two?
Obviously we were a lot better defensively, flying around and making them take contested shots and making them make the extra pass and still being able to fly around. Our communication level has been up obviously in the last two games. As loud as it is in the Garden, we've got to be able to transfer that energy and that communication into Game 5 in order for us to be better than we were in Game 1 and 2.
RE: You've talked a lot this year about being a new team with all the moving parts and whatnot, but most of the guys you guys are relying on have been there and four of you have won a championship. Should you be ready for what you're going to see in Game 5, and what have you seen lately that would tell you that you are?
I mean, we don't know what we're going to see in Game 5. Only the game gods know that. We know it's going to be a hostile environment. We know their fans are going to be very energetic. But we have to just have our same mindset we had when we came home for these two games. If our minds are there, we put ourselves in a position to be victorious.
RE: Oftentimes when we ask you about Kyle Korver, it's draining critical three-pointers. But tonight to see him throwing his body around, chasing down balls, going out of bounds, what does that say about his level of commitment and urgency in the playoffs?
I've loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here. I have no idea how Griff [David Griffin] was able to pull that off still to this day. He's just a true professional. There's not many of us '03 class guys still around. I feel like we're just cut from a different cloth because we've been around for so long. We have this work ethic and you see him every day putting in the work, putting his mind, his body into it. It's not about his age. I think it's just always keeping his body in the right position, especially in tonight's game. He's guarding -- how old is Jaylen Brown? Can somebody help me? 21? He's guarding Jaylen Brown, one of the most athletic wings we have in our league. He's 21 years old. Jaylen can fall on the ground 10 times and probably spring up and just as likely never feel it. I don't remember Kyle falling too much like that. I've got to keep his body as fresh as possible. But listen, he's doing whatever it takes to try to help us win, with the blocks, with the strips. Obviously his shot making is very key for our team as well, but it's just the intangibles he's doing for us defensively that that has put him in a position to be on the floor.
RE: We talked about Larry Nance Jr. a little bit this morning. What have you seen from his growth from postseason Game 1 to now, and how important do you feel like his third quarter stretch was at the end there?
Like you guys always hear me preach about, the best teacher in life is experience. From Game 1 in Indy until now, the experience, the atmosphere, he understands what the postseason is all about now. The more and more time he gets, no matter if it's the 10 minutes he got tonight or if it's the extended time in Game 3, he continues to play good ball for us. That's key for our team, and it's key for him as well as he continues to grow.
RE: You've probably seen every kind of defense in your career. Is Boston, what they're trying to do, a familiar defense to you, and what kind of adjustments have you made the last two games when you're at about 60 plus percent in each one of them?
Yeah, there's not a defense that I have not seen. There's only so many that you can actually provide on the basketball floor, and I've seen them all. Pretty much through when I started to play high school until now, so I've seen them all. But they do a really good job with their communication, trying to force you to do things that you -- try to not do so well or kind of second-guess yourself. For me, that's why I put in the work in between days and try to work on my game to where I don't -- you can't force me to do something I don't want to do or I don't have too much of a weakness. I work on every aspect of my game. But more importantly, my teammates are putting me in position and wanting me to be in attack mode and trusting me to put our guys in position to be successful. It's not about me. It's about the collective group, and I'm one of the byproducts of that.
GEORGE HILL
RE: On Cleveland’s defense the last two games
I think we’re communicating very well, and I think other guys are making the extra effort. When things did break down, other guys would cover for one another and you didn’t see that in Game 1 or Game 2.
RE: On the Cavs making an effort to score in the paint tonight
I think we’re just playing the right way. I think everybody’s just taking their shots, everybody’s being aggressive, everyone’s trying to make plays for one another. We’re just having fun out there. So we’ve got to keep it up. We know that Boston is a tough team at home, but we’ve got to go in there focused on both ends of the floor.
RE: On being patient and picking his spots
I’ve always been like that. I’ve always been a guy that just plays the right way and lets the game come to me. I don’t force anything. I just try to have fun out there. So I’m going to continue to do that. There are going to be times where you need to be aggressive, going to be times when you need to take your shot, there are going to be times where you’ve got to be patient and let the play develop – and I think I’m trying to balance that right now.
KEVIN LOVE
RE: On withstanding Boston’s runs
We know from the regular season, and in the postseason really, they are a team that you can never count out. They continue to keep coming, move the ball and fight back. You saw it in the third quarter. They tried to continue to push the ball, push on misses and makes, so we had to really load up and start to play better defense heading into the fourth quarter. But we felt like we made plays when we needed to and got the job done.
RE: On his foul trouble tonight
It was tough. I only had three shots at halftime. I had five fouls with over seven minutes to go in the third quarter, so it was just tough to get anything going tonight. But I thought a lot of guys stepped up. Obviously Bron (LeBron James) was huge tonight, but Tristan Thompson was huge. A lot of guys hit big shots. Kyle Korver again, G Hill (George Hill) was big for us. All across the board, guys stepped up.
RE: On Cleveland’s rebounding advantage tonight
Like I said, Tristan (Thompson) was huge. You know, we’ve really been cleaning up the glass. I tried to get myself going there, in the fourth quarter at least. Nothing was going really on the offensive end for me, so I just tried to clean up the glass and hold it down on that end.
RE: On maintaining what they’ve built the last two games
Just try to continue our momentum. We know going there it’s going to be a crazy environment. They play really well at home and use their crowd to their advantage, but it’s going to be a fun game. Game 5 in Boston, that’s going to be a good one.