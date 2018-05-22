That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 102-111 defeat to Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Without getting yourself fined, what did you think about the officiating tonight? Never -- you won't hear me complain about officials. They have a really hard job, and they do a tremendous job night in, night out. I've got nothing bad to say. Nothing but good things. RE: When you guys cut it to eight late in the third and then the Cavs responded with a 7-2 run, did you feel like that was a momentum shift heading into the fourth? I mean, we cut it back to eight in the fourth, too. It's a long game. Maybe this is the point in time you're referring to, the very end of the third quarter was not good. The end of the first, end of the third were two that really stand out as not good. The rest of the game, obviously I thought we had some shots we'd like to have back. We had a couple possessions where we had multiple drive-and-kicks, the defense was broken down and we just didn't convert. But the end of the first, end of the third, those were tough on us. RE: LeBron's ability to kind of dissect what you're doing out there in real time, how much more difficult does that make it for you to establish a defensive identity? I thought we defended a lot better in the second half. We have to have five guys playing allout and really honed in defensively. In the first half, I didn't think we were as honed in. I thought we were playing hard, but I didn't think we were as honed in. The second half we were much better. But yeah, he's the best in the game at evaluating the court and figuring out what he wants and where he wants it. The thing about it is that you just have to battle. You just have to make it as hard as possible, because he's going to find a matchup that he ultimately wants. You have to, again, not let the other guys go off, which we did again a little bit, and then make sure you make it as tough on him as possible. RE: He seemed to be looking for that Terry Rozier switch pretty often in this one. How do you keep him from getting that moving forward? Well, he's going to go after whoever he wants to go after. But at the end of the day, we've gone through it a lot. I think one of the things that sometimes we all get consumed with is the points he scores on that switch. If it's eight but it keeps you from rotating and you can still guard the three-point line, then sometimes you just have to pick your poison. It's obviously been more effective to switch than not, but at times you have to make that up and change that up, just by the numbers. When you go back and rewatch the game, you're always thinking about how you're going to adjust to different coverages. It always ends up transition, offensive rebounds and good shots. We've got to take care of those areas first. Then the coverages will be mixed up, but ultimately good players make plays. RE: They had 17 threes on you last game, only eight, I think, tonight. Were you happy with the way your guys defended the three-pointer tonight? There were a couple that [Kyle] Korver got that were too open, including one he missed there when we were coming back. We were a little bit better than the other night, but I don't know how we could be much worse than the other night. AL HORFORD RE: Are they playing you any differently in the two games that they've been here? What defensive schemes are they putting in play now that are making you less productive than you were when you played in Boston? I don't think they're playing any different. Once we settled down after the first [quarter], we played much better. But I don't think they're doing anything different. RE: Was there anything about the two-game set that you had here to where your young guys may have lost their composure when you were down or something like that? Yeah, I think with our group, we just keep learning. We haven't been in these type of positions before. Playing on the road, I was telling the guys -- and they have a better feel, especially in the playoffs. It's much harder. We have to be better. We have to execute better. We have to do all those things in order to win. It's hard to win on the road, as we found out here. I think tonight we played much better once we settled down after the first quarter. RE: The series is tied 2-2, but do you take any momentum going back to Boston after what you did in the last three quarters? I don't think people talk about who has the momentum. I think each game is its own. I do think that we played much better than we did on Saturday, and we're going to learn from this game and go back home and protect our home court. RE: 1-6 on the road in the playoffs, but technically you don't have to win a road game in this series to take to get two of the next three, wherever they are? I think our focus is just on the next game, on Game 5. All season but specifically all playoffs, we've been taking it game to game. We can't look at it that way [of trying to win two of three]. Right now, we're fighting for our playoff lives, and our focus as a group is Wednesday, Game 5 at home. RE: LeBron is an incredibly intelligent player out there on the floor. Does his ability to kind of read any more difficult for you to kind of establish that defensive identity? Well, no question about it. Obviously his physical abilities, everybody knows that. But he's a very smart player, like you said. He just knows how to read the game. He has a good feel for it, and he's usually making the right plays. JAYSON TATUM RE: On the game tonight It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be tough. We just didn’t take great shots again today but our defense got us back in the position. We just didn’t get some of the loose balls that we should have, offensive rebounds that they got. RE: On getting down early in the game You can do that sometimes when you play on the road. Once you get down, it gets loud. You just get in a hurry to try and get the lead back. We’ve got to understand that we can’t get it back in one play. RE: On how the Cavs are defending him I mean, I got to be better. They’re just being physical, top blocking, blitzing the ball screens. I just got to be tough with the ball. JAYLEN BROWN RE: On what he liked about their play tonight Much better fight. We just didn’t get over the hump. We played some good basketball. We fought. Some things didn’t go our way, some calls didn’t go our way. Not going to make excuses. Come back, Game 5. Got to protect home court. RE: On the difference between Game 3 and Game 4 We played some really good ball. We just dug ourselves in a hole in the first half. We came back from 15 and I think the closest we got it to was maybe seven or six. We fought. We played a better game than last time. We got blown off the floor Game 3. Game 4 we came out and played with much more resilience. We just couldn’t get over that hump. We just got to do a little bit more on the road against a team like this. RE: On the message at halftime Keep hitting. Keeping fighting. Keep hitting singles. (Head Coach) Brad (Stevens) said even though in the first half we didn’t do exactly what we wanted to, we were still in a good spot. A much better spot than Game 3 and we were. We came out to start the third quarter really well, we just didn’t maintain it. TERRY ROZIER RE: On Cleveland’s transition offense tonight It was tough. (We) came out aggressive. We gave up a lot of transition points. That’s what killed us, especially in the first quarter. I think they had 21 points off transition. RE: On the frustration level after tonight’s game: It’s kind of frustrating, but at the same time it’s fine. It’s not going to be easy coming into their place, what they’re used to. It’s the Eastern Conference Finals, we know it’s not going to be easy. 2-2, go back to our place, where we’re comfortable at. RE: On what the Cavs are doing different to force switches onto LeBron James Instead of having three guys on the opposite side, they always have someone at the basket so we’re in scramble mode. We just got to have better communication on the back side. That’s what they are doing different.