That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers (Game 3)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 86-116 defeat to Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The mental approach to begin the game, they hit you in the mouth and you guys tried to come back, but you staggered and just kind of never got back up. What happened out there? I mean, you just said it. You answered that question yourself. I think that they were great. We were clearly not the harder-playing, more connected team tonight. Cleveland was, and they deserve all the credit for that. I thought they played a great game. They came out and really moved it and were really tough, got into us defensively. I think a good example is we shot just a ton of hard pull-ups tonight. Credit them for that. They deserve a lot of credit for that. RE: It seemed like similar problems at the other end of the floor. Just defensively what happened to you guys? Yeah, we weren't as good as the first two games. We didn't play as connected. We didn't play with as much ball pressure as we had in the previous two games, and they did. They really played very connected and got into us. Again, I don't want to take away from their performance by talking about us. They deserve all the credit, and they deserve to be talked about because they played great. RE: With some of the high degree of difficulty passes that LeBron had tonight, is there anything defensively you guys can do differently to combat against that? We can't give up dunks. Obviously some of the threes that he sprays out for are tremendous. There's only one person that can make passes going to his left like that in the league. But we've got to do a better job with all of our help and with all of our coverages. RE: How surprised were you with George Hill's energy in the first quarter with an 11-point performance? I've watched George Hill since he was 15 years old in Indianapolis. Not surprised at all. RE: The difference for you guys between home undefeated and on-the-road struggling, can you put into words why there's such a big difference? Well, we were great in the regular season on the road. We were one of the better teams in the regular season. I don't have an answer for you in the playoffs, but all that is a moot point for us. We have to play well. We have to focus on us and play well and play with more substance. And again, they took it to us. When you get in the playoffs, you get in these environments, not only are you playing in great environments, you're playing really good teams. When we've gone on the road, we've gone on with 2-0 leads in all three series. Two of those three times we didn't play as well as the other team. Point blank, they just outplayed us. AL HORFORD RE: You guys have been here in this situation after being up 2-0 and then losing by a substantial number in Game 3. How might that experience be able to help you moving forward into Game 4? Like you said, we've been in this position before. I think that obviously it's a different circumstance, but we'll go back and look at the film. I can tell you just from right off the top of my head, there was a lot of breakdown defensively for our group. We didn't have that the first two games. It's something that we need to address and be better Monday if we want to have any sort of chance of winning. RE: And then secondly, as one of the leaders of this team, what was your message to the group in the locker room after this game? I just think it's for us to learn from this. It's what we've been preaching all playoffs, good or bad. We're learning from the experiences, we're moving on and it just shows when you don't bring it as a team and you don't play the way you're supposed to play, these kind of things can happen. At the same time, you've got to give Cleveland credit. They played better. They were the better team tonight. RE: Points in the paint, rebounds, Cavs win both, and decisively in the rebounds. Was the physicality kind of a switch thing? In terms of attitude, were you not where you needed to be there tonight? Yeah, I think they did a good job of setting the tone in the game. I felt like we settled for a lot of mid-range shots. Credit to them for doing that. RE: Obviously you didn't play the fourth because the score was lopsided, but you had only four shots. Is there anything Tristan Thompson is doing to make it difficult for you? What can you do to get a little more involved in the offense moving forward? I just think that we need to run our offense just with more pace. I think tonight a lot of the times we got caught up in just being in a lot of isolation positions. We need to do a better job moving the ball. I think if we move the ball better, we will all benefit from that and it will be better. RE: Ty Lue talked about shifting some of the coverages with Jaylen Brown. Did you see a different schematic from what Cleveland did the first two games to you defensively? I don't know. I'm not really sure. I'llhave to go back and look at it on film. I felt like we hada game plan. Offensively, we didn't quite execute it.On defense, that's what's most concerning to me. Weweren't as sharp as we needed to be. JAYSON TATUM RE: On what went wrong tonight They played well today. They hit a lot of shots. They were the tougher team, more organized and focused team. We just made a lot of mistakes. RE: On the way they needed to play coming into tonight We know they were going to come out with a type of energy and ready to play. We just didn’t match it. When you go on the road, you got to be the tougher, more energized team. It’s not good enough if you just match it. RE: On their offensive struggles tonight I just think early in the game we didn’t get the ball moving side to side. We took a lot of pull-up shots and we just didn’t play like ourselves. JAYLEN BROWN RE: On not being able to match Cleveland’s sense of urgency early It’s different, talking about it and doing it. I think Cleveland, like I said, did a good job of getting what they wanted, making it hard for us and it just wasn’t our game. We can’t make excuses for it. We didn’t play the way we are supposed to. I didn’t play the way I’m supposed to and we lost. We come back next game and get it back. RE: On the Cavs adjustment defending him tonight I just don’t think they let me catch the ball. I think they were denying me. They didn’t want me to get the ball and when I did get it, it wasn’t in the position I was comfortable in. I got to go back and look at it, make adjustments and come back and try to get one here. RE: On how his early foul trouble impacted him Yeah, that was key. For me, it took me out of rhythm with the early fouls. I expected it to be like that. At home, that’s how it goes typically. Trying to guard LeBron James, it’s hard to stop him without touching him. The early fouls kind of took me out of rhythm but that’s no excuse to not be aggressive. We got to come out and be better next game. TERRY ROZIER RE: On the game tonight Like our coach says all the time, toughest team sets the rules and they came out aggressive from the jump and they never looked back. When you got a team playing aggressive like that and they’re at home…It’s tough. RE: On missing open shots tonight early Yeah, that’s another thing. A lot of credit goes to them (Cleveland). Can’t dwell on the shots that we missed. They set the tone. They set the rules and they came out aggressive. RE: On George Hill’s aggressiveness tonight I’m pretty sure he probably heard a lot about it from the first two games, about the backcourt or whatever. He definitely came out aggressive tonight and we just got to control what we can control. We got to be the harder playing team come Monday.