That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers (Game 3)
BRAD STEVENS
RE: The mental approach to begin the game, they hit you in the mouth and you guys tried to come back, but you staggered and just kind of never got back up. What happened out there?
I mean, you just said it. You answered that question yourself. I think that they were great. We were clearly not the harder-playing, more connected team tonight. Cleveland was, and they deserve all the credit for that. I thought they played a great game. They came out and really moved it and were really tough, got into us defensively. I think a good example is we shot just a ton of hard pull-ups tonight. Credit them for that. They deserve a lot of credit for that.
RE: It seemed like similar problems at the other end of the floor. Just defensively what happened to you guys?
Yeah, we weren't as good as the first two games. We didn't play as connected. We didn't play with as much ball pressure as we had in the previous two games, and they did. They really played very connected and got into us. Again, I don't want to take away from their performance by talking about us. They deserve all the credit, and they deserve to be talked about because they played great.
RE: With some of the high degree of difficulty passes that LeBron had tonight, is there anything defensively you guys can do differently to combat against that?
We can't give up dunks. Obviously some of the threes that he sprays out for are tremendous. There's only one person that can make passes going to his left like that in the league. But we've got to do a better job with all of our help and with all of our coverages.
RE: How surprised were you with George Hill's energy in the first quarter with an 11-point performance?
I've watched George Hill since he was 15 years old in Indianapolis. Not surprised at all.
RE: The difference for you guys between home undefeated and on-the-road struggling, can you put into words why there's such a big difference?
Well, we were great in the regular season on the road. We were one of the better teams in the regular season. I don't have an answer for you in the playoffs, but all that is a moot point for us. We have to play well. We have to focus on us and play well and play with more substance. And again, they took it to us. When you get in the playoffs, you get in these environments, not only are you playing in great environments, you're playing really good teams. When we've gone on the road, we've gone on with 2-0 leads in all three series. Two of those three times we didn't play as well as the other team. Point blank, they just outplayed us.
AL HORFORD
RE: You guys have been here in this situation after being up 2-0 and then losing by a substantial number in Game 3. How might that experience be able to help you moving forward into Game 4?
Like you said, we've been in this position before. I think that obviously it's a different circumstance, but we'll go back and look at the film. I can tell you just from right off the top of my head, there was a lot of breakdown defensively for our group. We didn't have that the first two games. It's something that we need to address and be better Monday if we want to have any sort of chance of winning.
RE: And then secondly, as one of the leaders of this team, what was your message to the group in the locker room after this game?
I just think it's for us to learn from this. It's what we've been preaching all playoffs, good or bad. We're learning from the experiences, we're moving on and it just shows when you don't bring it as a team and you don't play the way you're supposed to play, these kind of things can happen. At the same time, you've got to give Cleveland credit. They played better. They were the better team tonight.
RE: Points in the paint, rebounds, Cavs win both, and decisively in the rebounds. Was the physicality kind of a switch thing? In terms of attitude, were you not where you needed to be there tonight?
Yeah, I think they did a good job of setting the tone in the game. I felt like we settled for a lot of mid-range shots. Credit to them for doing that.
RE: Obviously you didn't play the fourth because the score was lopsided, but you had only four shots. Is there anything Tristan Thompson is doing to make it difficult for you? What can you do to get a little more involved in the offense moving forward?
I just think that we need to run our offense just with more pace. I think tonight a lot of the times we got caught up in just being in a lot of isolation positions. We need to do a better job moving the ball. I think if we move the ball better, we will all benefit from that and it will be better.
RE: Ty Lue talked about shifting some of the coverages with Jaylen Brown. Did you see a different schematic from what Cleveland did the first two games to you defensively?
I don't know. I'm not really sure. I'llhave to go back and look at it on film. I felt like we hada game plan. Offensively, we didn't quite execute it.On defense, that's what's most concerning to me. Weweren't as sharp as we needed to be.
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On what went wrong tonight
They played well today. They hit a lot of shots. They were the tougher team, more organized and focused team. We just made a lot of mistakes.
RE: On the way they needed to play coming into tonight
We know they were going to come out with a type of energy and ready to play. We just didn’t match it. When you go on the road, you got to be the tougher, more energized team. It’s not good enough if you just match it.
RE: On their offensive struggles tonight
I just think early in the game we didn’t get the ball moving side to side. We took a lot of pull-up shots and we just didn’t play like ourselves.
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On not being able to match Cleveland’s sense of urgency early
It’s different, talking about it and doing it. I think Cleveland, like I said, did a good job of getting what they wanted, making it hard for us and it just wasn’t our game. We can’t make excuses for it. We didn’t play the way we are supposed to. I didn’t play the way I’m supposed to and we lost. We come back next game and get it back.
RE: On the Cavs adjustment defending him tonight
I just don’t think they let me catch the ball. I think they were denying me. They didn’t want me to get the ball and when I did get it, it wasn’t in the position I was comfortable in. I got to go back and look at it, make adjustments and come back and try to get one here.
RE: On how his early foul trouble impacted him
Yeah, that was key. For me, it took me out of rhythm with the early fouls. I expected it to be like that. At home, that’s how it goes typically. Trying to guard LeBron James, it’s hard to stop him without touching him. The early fouls kind of took me out of rhythm but that’s no excuse to not be aggressive. We got to come out and be better next game.
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On the game tonight
Like our coach says all the time, toughest team sets the rules and they came out aggressive from the jump and they never looked back. When you got a team playing aggressive like that and they’re at home…It’s tough.
RE: On missing open shots tonight early
Yeah, that’s another thing. A lot of credit goes to them (Cleveland). Can’t dwell on the shots that we missed. They set the tone. They set the rules and they came out aggressive.
RE: On George Hill’s aggressiveness tonight
I’m pretty sure he probably heard a lot about it from the first two games, about the backcourt or whatever. He definitely came out aggressive tonight and we just got to control what we can control. We got to be the harder playing team come Monday.
TYRONN LUE
RE: It looked like Jayson Tatum might have had a little more room to work and Jaylen Brown had no room. I know you don't like to talk about your game plan, but generally speaking, how much did you switch your coverages and how much do you think that played into what we saw as a team defensive effort tonight?
We changed a couple things up. We know Jaylen is a first-quarter player. He plays good throughout the game, but he really sets the tone early in that first quarter. So we wanted to do a good job on him. I thought LeBron really did a good job of closing out to him, making him put it on the floor, cutting him off and making him play in the crowd. It was good for us to slow him down that first quarter because he's been really good in Boston. That was good for us.
RE: Did you challenge LeBron or talk to him about putting forth that kind of effort on defense?
No, we challenged everyone just to be aggressive, understand the game plan. We still had a couple screw-ups where [Marcus] Morris got a three. I think someone else got a layup. But other than that, it was really a great defensive game for us. From front to back, we played good defensively. I thought offensively we moved it around a little bit more, had a lot of assists. I thought J.R. [Smith] and G-Hill [George Hill] did a good job of setting the tone early, being aggressive, playing with more pace, more force. Having six guys in double figures, that's big. I thought we played an all-around game tonight, defensively and offensively.
RE: Speaking of the first quarter, and you just mentioned the pace and aggressiveness that George Hill showed, but what opened up for him in Game 3 that wasn't there at the start of the series?
I think just playing faster. I think understanding what we needed from him. Like I said, he's been in the league for a while and he understands -- he's a vet. Just playing with more force, more pace, more speed. He did that early on in the game. I think he had, what, 11 points in the first quarter? We need that from him, to be aggressive, attacking the basket, taking his open shots. He did that for us tonight.
RE: There was no fatal flaw quarter today, no bad first quarter, no bad third quarter where things unraveled. What was the key for that to not happen?
I think the key for that was ending the quarters right. I think in the first quarter, just ending the quarter right, ending the half right, ending the third quarter right, so they wouldn't have any momentum. I thought we did a good job of that. They didn't score 25 points in any of the quarters tonight. I thought we did a good job of just taking care of business down the stretch of quarter, ending the quarter, ending the half, ending the third quarter. We didn't give them no momentum going into the next quarter.
RE: Your rotation tonight, did you go in with a mindset of who you wanted to play and you would adjust accordingly based on how they played, or was this the game plan from the get-go and you had your set rotation no matter what?
No, we had our rotation. And like you said, see how they played and how it went, and then if we had a change in the second half we would do that. I thought everybody came in and contributed in some way. That was good for us to have everybody touch the floor, touch the basketball and play well.
GEORGE HILL
RE: On the team’s great start tonight
I think all the guys were tied together on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively. We got into the ball a little better. We made them take the shots we want them to take and things like that. I think once we did that we got some stops, we got out in transition and the ball was moving pretty well and guys made shots today.
RE: On the biggest change Cleveland made defensively tonight
Just the physicality, not letting them be comfortable. We got into the ball a little better, communicating better on screens and things like that. I think from game one and two, what we did better in game three was when guys did make mistakes, you had teammates there who helped out and were in scramble mode. I think that extra effort and extra energy wasn’t there in game one and two. It cost us a lot of wide open threes and I don’t think they got a lot of those today.
JR SMITH
RE: On the difference tonight
Well first of all, we got stops. We were able to get out and run a lot and get the ball to the middle of the floor. Bron (LeBron James) and G Hill (George Hill) made the right plays, and then when we touched the ball, myself, G Hill, Kev (Kevin Love), JC (Jordan Clarkson), guys were aggressive today. We tried not to force shots, but we were aggressive enough to take the shots that we’re accustomed to taking, the shots that we work on in practice, and they fell.
RE: On if the win feels significant
No, it just feels like one (win). We’ve been down before, and we’ve just got to keep fighting our way out of it. It’s just one game at home. We’ve got to win two at home and take the show back on the road and try to get one in Boston.
RE: On what he was saying to himself once he got going
About time, for sure. Just trying to stay confident as much as I can without being cocky, and just stay grounded and keep working. Obviously, shots are not going to fall every time, but just shoot the ball. Shoot the ball, don’t put too much emphasis on tying to penetrate and do all of that stuff, just when I get my shots I’ve got to shoot them, and if not, move the ball.
KYLE KORVER
RE: On if the threes falling tonight sparked the team’s play
I’m sure it had something to do with that. I think just in general, we were more aggressive. We’ve talked a lot the last few days just about playing with more energy, playing with more movement, setting more screens, making more passes, getting the ball in-bounds faster, just all these little things that add up. It’s one thing to say just be aggressive, and that’s the mindset we have to have, but you also have to have room to be aggressive. You’ve got to have opportunities to be aggressive, and I think tonight we did that. We were able to take better shots. We just got better looks tonight than we got the first two games, and we were able to knock some down.
RE: On the biggest difference in Cleveland’s play tonight
Well I think we got better shots. You want all the shots to fall, but when you get better looks and you get plays, you get shots from the offense and not just the isolation or a kick-out. I think the percentages usually go up. Tonight, we had a bunch of guys get some good looks, and then once you hit some shots, the defense has to loosen up a bit. Just a much better game for us.
LEBRON JAMES
RE: LeBron, your defensive numbers tonight were your best of the postseason as the primary defender. What was your mindset about being more active defensively, and what made it easier for you tonight?
Just tried to put myself in position to help our team. I think tonight as a group, even when things broke down, we just covered for one another. We made them make extra passes. We made them make extra dribbles. We were flying around, and I just happened to be one of the guys on the floor that wanted to fly around as well.
RE: LeBron, how would you rate your passing as a skill compared to the rest of your game? And then if you'd indulge me, the left-handed pass you had to Larry Nance Jr., in the lane, the left-handed pass to Tristan Thompson in the lane and the time you drove baseline and wrapped around Tristan, can you rank those three?
I think my passing is up there with every other aspect of my game. It was something I kind of just knew I had when I first started playing the game of basketball, to be able to see things develop before they actually developed. Then it was on me to kind of put the ball on time, on target to my teammates ever since I was a kid, and I started playing at age 9. To rate those -- first of all, with Tristan and Larry, being able to set the screen and get the man off my body for me to create some separation. The first left-handed pass to Larry, I was able to keep my defender on my back for a little bit. I saw their bigs step up just a little bit, and me having the ball in my left hand, I could pass with either hand so I was able to kind of shuffle a bounce pass to him for him to dunk it. The second one to Tristan was going right. Tristan set a great screen, and Marcus [Morris] tried to steal for the ball so I was able to go behind my back to the lefthand side and then I saw [Aron] Baynes step out onto the floor so I was able to wrap that around him to Tristan. And then on the third one, I rejected a screen-and-roll and Baynes stepped up again. I saw Marcus trailing me a little bit, so I saw I had the wrap-around pass because the other defender on the weak side didn't pull in on Tristan. I don't know. Seemed easy, right?
RE: A lot was made the last couple games of how well their point guards played and how your guards struggled. To see George Hill and J.R. both get off to good starts tonight, how important was that to get you guys going?
It's very important for our guards to be aggressive. No matter if they are making shots or not, we want them to be aggressive. It just keeps the open lanes as well when those guys are being aggressive, looking for their shots. You saw that in GHill's mindset to start the game. He just had an aggressive mindset that if they're going to slide under his pick-and-rolls, he's going to shoot it. He gets a swing-swing, he's going to shoot it. He's going to attack. And the same for J.R. We always sit up here and talk about how much pressure me and Kev try to take off our teammates. Those guys took pressure off us tonight. Their aggression just settled us in and allowed us to play free as well.
RE: LeBron, a very efficient scoring right for you, 27 points on just 12 shots, but what a healthy boxscore, and how related are those two functions: You only taking 12 shots and seeing everybody else just kind of flourish and everybody scoring the ball? And Kevin, could you speak to his ability to facilitate that coming forth of the whole team, and how dangerous a team are you when it looks like tonight?
Well, I think if you look at any boxscore throughout the postseason or throughout the regular season, if you're able to get four, five, six guys in double figures, most of the time that team is going to win. You look at the shot chart -- me with 12 and Kev with 12; G-Hill with 11 and even Jordan [Clarkson], his 18 minutes throwing up 11 attempts as well is just wellbalanced. Obviously every game doesn't work out that way. We can sit up here and say why doesn't it happen like that every game, but it's just not how the game works every game. But tonight was good ingredients of that for us to be able to get everybody involved. Even Kyle [Korver], his shots in the second half, J.R.'s shots, everybody felt in good rhythm. It's my job when everybody is in a good rhythm to just make sure I get the ball exactly where my guys need it, where all they can think about is just shooting it and just trying to put it on time on target.
KEVIN LOVE
RE: Kevin, Brad Stevens was talking about how you guys were just connected defensively all night. As a team, what are you doing to make it harder on Al Horford?
Well, I thought overall, across the board, we were just doing a better job of getting in the passing lanes, making it tough for them and, more than anything, just contesting shots. We didn't make any huge adjustments. We made a few minor adjustments that we saw after Game 1 and 2. We came home, looked at film and really executed. We liked our game plan. They just had too many open shots, too many easy looks, and they didn't feel us in Game 1 or 2. We feel like we did a lot better job with to that night, used the crowd to our advantage and came away with a big win.
RE: We've talked all year about you at the 4 versus the 5, but now you're going to play alongside Tristan in this series. For this series, why does that work?
I just think it's always worked with TThomp. He just brings such a great energy. That was another thing tonight: We brought a lot of energy out there. Just having a familiarity with Tristan and Bron and Swish [J.R. Smith], you can just feel a sense of pride in what we want to get done out there every single night. But playing the 4 has been my natural position since I came into this league, so there's just a comfort level there.
RE: Kevin, could you speak to his ability to facilitate that kind of production across the board?
Oh, he's the best in the game at facilitating. You see 12 assists tonight, but even in games where we struggled to have ball movement, we struggled to get the ball from side to side, which is something that we looked at in Games 1 and 2, he's still able to get it done. But as you mentioned, or as we mentioned after Game 2, they had six guys in double figures. I believe [Marcus] Smart was the guy off the bench for them that was in double figures after last game, and all five starters got up to double digits. Tonight was definitely huge for us. You mentioned Kyle, he was 5-for-5 from the field tonight. Jordan Clarkson got a lot of good looks, got himself going, as Bron had mentioned. But we just tried to have a lot of movement out there, with guys like Larry Nance and Tristan trying to set the screens, get off the ball and find themselves underneath the hoop. And when they try to help on that, Bron always finds us on the outside. It's something that he's been great at his whole career, and he's finding us.
RE: Kevin, you've battled against Al Horford a number of times and you did it in Game 1. How would you characterize the way Tristan has played against him defensively in the last two games?
Tristan has always been great in stepping up and taking the challenge in any series. I think you've seen that here, just making minor adjustments, trying to make it tough for him and stepping up and playing the basketball we know that he's capable of. He might not always score the basketball, but he's going to get us extra possessions. He's going to make the hustle plays, and he's going to do a lot of stuff that might not necessarily show up in the boxscore. You've got to give a lot of credit to Tristan because Horford is really the one that makes him go. He can play a little bit of the point forward. He can do a lot of the intangibles that even for their team might not show up on the boxscore as well. But he did a great job on him tonight, and he's done a great job on him the last two games.
RE: Kevin, your bounce pass to LeBron, does that show that things are really clicking between you two? And how satisfied were you when you saw the way he finished it?
Yeah, I mean, not many people can -- you didn't even take a dribble, did you? Didn't take a dribble. That's the one that's going to be on -- I don't know if it'll be a career highlight for him, but maybe it will be for me for the pass. Bron, off the ball, he's always cutting and I'm always looking for them. So I just tried to give him a little bit of love back because he had, like I mentioned, those 12 assists tonight, and a couple of them were to me. It was a great play.