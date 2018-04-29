That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 7)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's NaN-NaN defeat to Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Al Horford’s experience, aggressiveness, and taking the ball to the basket “I thought he was really, really big for us. I thought at the start of the second half we were – it was probably the one moment – end of the first, start of the second, where we looked a little bit lethargic, and, you know, when we came back to the huddle for the first timeout we had actually increased our lead by two, and it was largely due to him. But then we settled in, back in to the way we were playing, and our guys did a great job. It was a hard-fought series and a hard-fought game, and any time that we were just a little bit off, they exposed us.” RE: What opened up to enable the Celtics to score 60 in the paint “Well, we felt like we saw some more openings open up in Game Six. In the second half of Game Six we actually got to the rim and they weren’t all there to block it – in large part because Al spreads the floor and spaces the floor and it’s just another person you have to get to. You know, Games Three and Four made us kind of change how we wanted to play once we got to the rim, and then by Game Six I felt like we could get to the rim and score a little bit more again. You know we balanced kicking out with scoring at the rim much better today, probably the best we did all series, which is a good thing.” RE: Adjustments to defense to keep Milwaukee from having any fast-break points “Run back and be long. And, I mean, sometimes, they may not call it fast-break points when Giannis (Antetokounmpo) comes with five guys already back there, but he still goes through you all. And, but that feels like a fast-break point if he’s coming from fifty feet. So, we just tried to do our best. I thought the team effort on him was outstanding, led by Semi (Ojeleye) – I thought he was unbelievable – in these three games defensively against Giannis. And then I thought that everybody was – everybody was just a little bit better than they’ve been against him and made him earn everything.” RE: Update on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring “I don’t. Obviously, I was told that if we got in a pinch that he could play, and we decided that that was not going to happen. That’s not – with hamstrings – let’s see how he feels tomorrow.” RE: Initial thoughts on the Philadelphia 76ers “They’re playing great. Got a great team, great coach. I think everybody talks about (Joel) Embiid and (Ben) Simmons and rightfully so, but I think it’s – a lot – the skill that they’ve added to their team and their other young guys getting better, you know, and obviously (JJ) Redick’s presence have just opened everything up. And they’re a bear to play against; you can tell from the last series. I think (Head Coach) Brett (Brown)’s terrific. They’re terrific.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: Game 7, how was it out there “Since it was my first one it was probably the best game I ever played in. As far as the fans and the way we competed out there. Young guys stepped up (Terry Rozier) Jayson (Tatum), (Semi Ojeleye). Ojeleye did what he was supposed to do, but for Semi to come in and not ever starting and getting to start during the playoffs and defending one of the best players in the league…. That’s big time.” RE: How were you guys able to channel that energy and get it done “It’s hard to channel because it's crazy out there. Boston fans are second to none.” RE: Talk about the way you guys handled the high emotions and kept your composure “You know, we knew it was going to be chippy all series. We expect the same with Philly. We just got to be smart about staying in the game, especially about myself. I think I’ve gotten a couple techs this series, but you know the bigger picture is about getting the wins and staying with it. It’s definitely going to be chippy, it’s been chippy. You know, that’s all you can expect. JAYSON TATUM RE: Describe the emotion of your first NBA Game 7 “It was crazy. It kind of reminded me of the first game of the playoffs times like five. The crowd gave us great energy and the guys were really locked in.” RE: How did the next man mentality show up for you guys again when Jaylen (Brown) was out “It’s just something we’ve had to go through all season, unfortunately. Guy after guy go down, but someway somehow we figured it out, and I think that’s what’s unique about our team.” RE: Defensively you held the Bucks to zero fast break points in this game, how did that happen “It’s something that we talked about a lot. Last game I think (the Bucks) scored 30 or 40 points in transition and it really hurt us. We wanted to at least cut it down in half, but zero was perfect. So, that gave us the best type of win.”