That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 7)

BRAD STEVENS
RE: Al Horford’s experience, aggressiveness, and taking the ball to the basket
“I thought he was really, really big for us. I thought at the start of the second half we were – it was probably the one moment – end of the first, start of the second, where we looked a little bit lethargic, and, you know, when we came back to the huddle for the first timeout we had actually increased our lead by two, and it was largely due to him. But then we settled in, back in to the way we were playing, and our guys did a great job. It was a hard-fought series and a hard-fought game, and any time that we were just a little bit off, they exposed us.”
RE: What opened up to enable the Celtics to score 60 in the paint
“Well, we felt like we saw some more openings open up in Game Six. In the second half of Game Six we actually got to the rim and they weren’t all there to block it – in large part because Al spreads the floor and spaces the floor and it’s just another person you have to get to. You know, Games Three and Four made us kind of change how we wanted to play once we got to the rim, and then by Game Six I felt like we could get to the rim and score a little bit more again. You know we balanced kicking out with scoring at the rim much better today, probably the best we did all series, which is a good thing.”
RE: Adjustments to defense to keep Milwaukee from having any fast-break points
“Run back and be long. And, I mean, sometimes, they may not call it fast-break points when Giannis (Antetokounmpo) comes with five guys already back there, but he still goes through you all. And, but that feels like a fast-break point if he’s coming from fifty feet. So, we just tried to do our best. I thought the team effort on him was outstanding, led by Semi (Ojeleye) – I thought he was unbelievable – in these three games defensively against Giannis. And then I thought that everybody was – everybody was just a little bit better than they’ve been against him and made him earn everything.”
RE: Update on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring
“I don’t. Obviously, I was told that if we got in a pinch that he could play, and we decided that that was not going to happen. That’s not – with hamstrings – let’s see how he feels tomorrow.”
RE: Initial thoughts on the Philadelphia 76ers
“They’re playing great. Got a great team, great coach. I think everybody talks about (Joel) Embiid and (Ben) Simmons and rightfully so, but I think it’s – a lot – the skill that they’ve added to their team and their other young guys getting better, you know, and obviously (JJ) Redick’s presence have just opened everything up. And they’re a bear to play against; you can tell from the last series. I think (Head Coach) Brett (Brown)’s terrific. They’re terrific.”
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: Game 7, how was it out there
“Since it was my first one it was probably the best game I ever played in. As far as the fans and the way we competed out there. Young guys stepped up (Terry Rozier) Jayson (Tatum), (Semi Ojeleye). Ojeleye did what he was supposed to do, but for Semi to come in and not ever starting and getting to start during the playoffs and defending one of the best players in the league…. That’s big time.”
RE: How were you guys able to channel that energy and get it done
“It’s hard to channel because it's crazy out there. Boston fans are second to none.”
RE: Talk about the way you guys handled the high emotions and kept your composure
“You know, we knew it was going to be chippy all series. We expect the same with Philly. We just got to be smart about staying in the game, especially about myself. I think I’ve gotten a couple techs this series, but you know the bigger picture is about getting the wins and staying with it. It’s definitely going to be chippy, it’s been chippy. You know, that’s all you can expect.
JAYSON TATUM
RE: Describe the emotion of your first NBA Game 7
“It was crazy. It kind of reminded me of the first game of the playoffs times like five. The crowd gave us great energy and the guys were really locked in.”
RE: How did the next man mentality show up for you guys again when Jaylen (Brown) was out
“It’s just something we’ve had to go through all season, unfortunately. Guy after guy go down, but someway somehow we figured it out, and I think that’s what’s unique about our team.”
RE: Defensively you held the Bucks to zero fast break points in this game, how did that happen
“It’s something that we talked about a lot. Last game I think (the Bucks) scored 30 or 40 points in transition and it really hurt us. We wanted to at least cut it down in half, but zero was perfect. So, that gave us the best type of win.”
JOE PRUNTY
RE: Talk about how Al Horford was so aggressive and took the ball to the basket
“Al (Horford) played well throughout the entire series. Caused a lot of problems whether it was driving to the basket, mid-range shots, post moves, getting to his jump hooks or getting to his spots on the floor. At the top of the key just driving it, not just tonight, just knowing how to play. He’s a veteran that’s been around, been through a lot of battles through game seven’s before. So, he deserves credit for the way he played but just the knowledge of playing and understanding what playing playoff games, playoff series are like and how you have to battle.”
RE: Why was it so difficult to get Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in position to score
“Well, early on the game was physical, I would say. I think the series has been physical which is typical for the playoffs. I don’t think that’s new for anybody. Obviously, there was a stretch where we played him the whole second. Basically, the foul trouble took him out. (We) didn’t close out the half, in regards to being off the floor. Their defense loaded up to him quite a few times. Then it’s a decision: can he make the play at the rim, can he make the kickout. I still think he was aggressive trying to make the right plays. I think he played a great series. A lot of times people are just going to look at the scoring, but his ability to create for his teammates, create open shots, rebound the ball, like I mentioned the other day. Get to rebound off a missed layup that not a lot of guys can get doesn’t bring the ball back up and goes right back up with it. For him, I think he battled the entire time, (he) had some good looks that didn’t go in, but (the Celtics) deserve some credit for playing tough defense at times too.”
RE: Zero fast break points for you tonight, what went wrong
“Well one of the things is they shot 54%. Then one of the things we’ve talked a lot about here, and it wasn’t too bad, but 11 offensive rebounds. That’s another thing, you shoot a high percentage that’s another thing that’s going to stop the break. Now, we want to get out and run off of makes when we can as well, but it sometimes can be more difficult as everybody knows. That having been said give them credit for last game we had a ton and that was probably a big point of emphasis for them to get back and make sure they crowd the paint, get out to contain the ball and get out to shooters as need be. That having been said that’s one thing for us, trying to find easy baskets, if we don’t we have to set up and execute in the half court.”
KHRIS MIDDLETON
RE: Could you talk about what you thought about Al Horford tonight and how aggressive and difficult he was to guard under the basket?
“Him and (Aron) Baynes did a hell of a job in the 4th quarter banging his body to gain extra possessions. (Al) Horford was dominant, he got to his strength, found his teammates and rebounded well. They played well all series and they killed us tonight.”
RE: It seemed like you were able to climb the hill in game 5 and 7 but never get over it, what did you think, especially on the offensive end, did you think kept you from clearing the hurdle?
“I would say they got into us. They forced us to play was out on the perimeter which isn’t our strength. They made us play lane to the clock, create a habit, we couldn’t get to our offense a couple of times. Those corners, they just got to us from the start and made everything tough.”
RE: What went wrong in the second half and losing control in the 3rd quarter? Secondly, your personal series, you were able to open a lot of eyes, people probably didn’t know much about you, can you talk about that too?
“The 3rd quarter, we got off to a great start, I don’t know what number I think we cut it to, 2 or 4, then they went right back at us. It’s a game of runs, on the road when you are playing catch up the whole time it’s eventually going to catch up to you when you are down and that’s exactly what happened. For me for the series, I’m glad people saw what I could do, bring to the table, I feel I’ve been doing that all season long but for me it just wasn’t enough for this series. We still lost so I can’t say I’ve had that great of a series because I didn’t carry or help the team to win this series.”
MALCOLM BROGDON
RE: What went wrong tonight on the court?
“Paying attention to details. Tendencies. Guarding them. Stuff that we did well at home, we struggled with every game on the road.”
RE: Why did you have trouble slowing things down and not getting on the fast break?
“Mental mistakes. Turning the ball over. Lapses, more so, I think, defensively. We just struggled tonight. They just got on a roll. Too many runs were there, that hurts.”
RE: Every time you’d get the lead down to five, it went right back up to ten
“They’re a very well coached team. They can go on runs. They’re very disciplined, so they get good shots. We let them have a lot of open threes tonight, and they’re good. They shoot the three ball well. They got to their strengths.”
RE: Was this a successful season?
“Honestly, no. We ended up in the same spot as last year. The end goal is to at least go farther than you did last year, and we did the same thing.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: What was missing tonight?
“We have to do a better job taking care of the ball. We’ve been saying the same thing all series. Overall I think it was good effort by everybody.”
RE: Was it a sense of pride to get the series to seven games?
“We thought we were the better team. Unfortunately we cannot move to the second round. It was a good series, but I think we’re the better team.”
RE: Why was play late in the first quarter an issue for you all throughout the series?
“It was hard all series to close the last two minutes. Not just in the first quarter, the whole quarters, especially when we were playing away. We just got to learn from it. We have to do a better job taking care of the ball.”