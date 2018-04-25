That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 1)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's NaN-NaN defeat to Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Terry Rozier “Terry’s a stud. Terry is a hard-nosed guy, he’s a competitive guy. He’s got great ability. And you know, obviously, he made some huge, huge plays there for us. And the shot of the end of regulation, obviously, was the highlight of that.” RE: Jayson Tatum’s maturity and poise in his first NBA playoff game “Well I can say we expect it, because he’s shown it all year. So, you know, it’s one of those things – those guys lived a lot of what the playoffs are about today. So, the good news is, is they’ve got now a little bit of experience and know how hard it is, know how detailed you have to be to finish a team out, which we weren’t, obviously, at the end of regulation. And hopefully we’re better in that situation as the series goes on. But, it’s hard. It’s hard to win. And that’s what you learn in these games.” RE: Al Horford’s efforts on both ends of the floor, dealing with Giannis Antetokounmpo “We wanted to go – we wanted to post him. We wanted to make him play in the post, and make Giannis defend down there, and I thought Al did a good job. He earned all fourteen free-throw attempts, I know that, because he was – he was really, really working to get to the line and really working to get position early. And, you know, I thought Al battled. I thought everybody on both sides looked a little gassed at the end of overtime; I’m not sure anybody was more tired than Al, because he put in an incredible effort for us.” RE: Surviving a rough stretch in the second quarter, including having a lot of turnovers “That was part of our plan, to kind of lull them into a false sense of security, never attack the paint, just throw it to the other team and let them score whenever they want. We thought maybe that would wear them out. Turns out it didn’t look like a good plan, so we had to readjust, make those hard halftime adjustments, throw it to our team, and try to do what we did in the first quarter. You know, there wasn’t much adjustments, it was just like, we’ve got to do this, this, and this better. They turned it up on us in the second quarter and we were playing well up to that point, but not well enough.” RE: Getting the team mentally “re-set” to start overtime after two emotional swings “Well I think you can tell a lot from the fight on the tip, and you know we got the tip after two tips and running through the ball to get a loose ball, and that’s when I knew we were re-set. So, that’s when I knew we were re-set. So, you just get back out and play, you’re ready to play, and I thought our guys – you know, I knew they wouldn’t hang their head about it, they’re – sometimes I think they’re at their best when those things happen. You know? I think it’s just a really resilient group of kids. Not kids, men.” JAYSON TATUM RE: How much of an emphasis was it limiting Milwaukee’s shots and how were you able to? “We understand that we are a defensive minded team and that’s what is going to give us the best chance to win. We just tried to limit them in transition points because we know they excel in that and we just tried as much as possible on the defensive end.” RE: What did you learn in your first Playoff game with the ups and downs? “It’s a long game and we understand that and both teams are playing extremely hard so it’s going to go down to the wire. That is what I really learned today, you can’t really take plays off because every possession matters.” RE: Khris Middleton physical with you tonight, do you feel difference in level of defense physicality? “Yeah, especially when you got three/four days to scout so everybody was really focusing on both sides. Nobody wants to lose, especially Game 1 so everybody was giving it their all.” RE: Were you nervous before this game? What was it like playing in your first Playoff game? “Nah I wasn’t nervous, I was excited, but I wasn’t nervous at all. It was a lot of fun, I’ve always dreamed of this moment playing in my first Playoff game. It helped we were at home and we had our home crowd behind us and we got the first win.” TERRY ROZIER RE: Take us through the last shot in regulation and did you think Giannis (Antetokounmpo) fouled you that last play? “The last play in regulation; JT (Jayson Tatum) was coming off a stagger and that’s why I gave him the look and I kind of figured Bledsoe (Eric Bledsoe) would bite and it allowed me to make a move and get to my step back three. That was the option for me to shoot, there was the option for JT (Jayson Tatum) to come off or there was an option for Morris (Marcus) to slip to the basket, all three options and I went with mine. The foul on Giannis, there were a lot of tough calls tonight and I think they owed us that one.” RE: Eric Bledsoe gave you a lot of area to shoot last shot, did you have a back-up plan if he didn’t? “No. Once I was looking at the defense and I figured when you’re on defense and it’s the last shot all you’re thinking about is where the offensive guy is looking and I know they were trying to take that away so I figured he (Bledsoe) was going to bite on that so whether he bit or not I was going to take the shot.” RE: What has this process been like for you being first Playoff start? "It’s been amazing. This is my third time in the league, third time in the Playoffs and it just keeps getting better. It’s unfortunate what happened to our teammates throughout the whole year, but we still got each other and we still got to fight, still got to win. I just love playing with these guys and they just give me all the confidence in the world, but this year is probably the best one plus I’m starting so it’s like a dream.” AL HORFORD RE: Brad Stevens put you back in with 8:00 to go in the 4th quarter did you know you weren’t coming back out? “I’m glad I was able to come in early in the 4th, the way the game was going I really wanted to be in there so I was glad that I was able to go in and finish the game out.” RE: Resiliency of this team able to bounce back after last shot to end regulation “That’s tough because I thought it was over. Everybody always says play to the last second and everything, but half a second I figured we were good. As soon as he shot it I was like oh that’s good, I just had a feeling. He hit it and we had to refocus and our guys we did that and just kept on grinding it out.” RE: Marcus Morris huge boost, will you need that from him consistently? “No question. He brings toughness to our group, he brings that grit and we fed off of that and the crowd fed off of it and it was great.” RE: Attacking the basket “We were trying to get me in post-op situations, they did a good job fronting and making it difficult for me to get the ball and the way that they were playing me it’s forcing me to be closer to the basket, which is fine with me. I’m just trying to find ways to be efficient and help the team.”