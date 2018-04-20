That's What He Said - Hawks at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 106-112 defeat to Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The need for young players to come through in the playoffs, and what Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye did today “Well, that was the point of playing guys that we don’t usually play late. And I thought some guys did some really good things. I thought Semi was obviously playing with a lot of confidence on the offensive end, which we need him to, to continue to soar with what he does best. But, you know, be able to take advantage of defenses that are really helping off of him. And then Jayson, obviously, he’s done it all year. He’s been really good all year.” RE: You didn’t play four of the starters in the fourth quarter; was it about young players’ time or starters’ minutes? “That was it. That was it. Getting the appropriate amount of minutes but also then, you know, I was going to let those young guys play in the fourth. And they did a really good job at the start of the fourth, then they let their guard down a little bit defensively, got Atlanta back in the game, and then Atlanta made huge shots. I mean, I thought that (Taurean) Prince, obviously, was great tonight, but they put a little heat on us with their shot making.” RE: What’s it like knowing this early that the Celtics’ playoff position is locked up? “Weird. Yeah, I mean it’s strange. But, you know, to be able to play those guys and to get them reps and to be able to do some of that stuff – you know, I wish Guerschon (Yabusele) would’ve been available, because he would’ve been able to take advantage of that as well. But obviously when you start looking down our bench with (Marcus) Morris and Guerschon out, we’re pretty thin and pretty small. So, we needed to give those guys a chance to make plays and I thought they did some good things. But, obviously, not enough to win the game.” RE: Importance of getting Greg Monroe into the “system” since he joined the team late in the season “Well we need him to play well. You know? He’s a good offensive player, and so we need him to continue to take advantage of the things that he does best: score around the rim and pass the ball and those type of things. And we need him to play well. Again, I think the biggest thing, when you start talking about – obviously we’re going into the playoffs with less people on our roster, and down some guys. The bench play is going to be huge for us. And I think that that’s something – whether it’s two deep, three deep, four deep, whatever it is – it’s going to be big for us.” RE: Whether Jabari Bird is contributing in a way to possibly be under discussion for a playoff roster spot “Those aren’t my discussions or my job, so I don’t really get into that. But at the end of the day, I think he is playing well. He’s doing some good things. I thought offensively he was pretty good, especially early. Everybody’s going to be a little bit better when you’re younger and when you’re in for the first time when you’re not at the end, like they were when they were more featured. When they can play off of the other guys. And so I think that he’s done a good job in the last couple of games, and will probably play some of the next two.” GREG MONROE RE: What is your take on game? “We just have to finish the game. I think from our side it was a sloppy game. We have to be better on the pick and roll, guarding the ball. They got too many easy layups at the rim so we got to be better.” RE: How comfortable are you getting with this team? “I’m fine, I’m comfortable.” RE: How important are these last few games for you? “They’re important. There are still games to play. I’m going to go out there and try my best, try to execute the game plan and do the things that Brad (Stevens) and the team needs me to do. That’s really my focus.” RE: How important will the bench be in the Playoffs? “Very important. The depth of this team has been one of its strengths and that will only be seen more in the Playoffs with the caliber of players that are out. We are going to have to rely on our players so guys have to be ready when their number is called.” RE: How has your role changed? “I didn’t have a vision originally. In the beginning it was just coming in and getting acclimated. Obviously it’s not just me, but it’s a bunch of guys that have to play more because of injuries so we all have to do a good job of stepping up and embracing our roles and making sure we are doing what we need to do to make the team successful.” JAYSON TATUM RE: What was your mentality tonight? “I didn’t play last game so I was well rested so I had a little bit more energy.” RE: 3rd quarter dropping 10 points, what did you see there? “We were just out there for a long time. I think we played the entire quarter because we knew we weren’t going to play the 4th so it was just an opportunity.” RE: Did you want to play the 4th? “I knew before the game that the starters weren’t going to play that much so I figured that we played the whole 3rd I knew we weren’t going to play the 4th. I was happy for the guys that got to play in the 4th because the entire year sometimes they don’t play games and when they come to practice every day and work they deserve to be out there.” RE: How much work do you still have to do on your rotation? “We aren’t perfect. There are a lot of things that we need to work on, but I think the main focus with Brad (Stevens) is to make sure we are well rested and that we are ready for Saturday.”