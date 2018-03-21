That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Thunder at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 100-99 victory over Oklahoma City.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
TERRY ROZIER
JAYSON TATUM
BILLY DONOVAN
CARMELO ANTHONY
PAUL GEORGE
Tags
Rozier, Terry, Tatum, Jayson, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Thunder

Related Content

Rozier, Terry

Tatum, Jayson

Stevens, Brad