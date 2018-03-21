That's What He Said - Thunder at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 100-99 victory over Oklahoma City.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Beating the Thunder, while shorthanded: “I thought we played hard. I thought we went on too many droughts. We didn’t make near as many defensive errors as we did the night before, but, you know, the droughts almost got us at the end. But guys made enough plays. It’s great to be in a situation where you’re down six with under a minute to play or whatever it was, and you find a way to win the game. That’s going to be pretty unique, but they just kept playing the next possession and we were fortunate that that shot went down. That was a heck of a shot by Marcus (Morris).” RE: Jayson Tatum’s play, at the end of the game: “Jayson made a great play off the dribble. We started off the play, couple guys in wrong spots and so it wasn’t perfectly executed. But the end result was great, and so it ended up being a great play.” RE: Tatum’s play overall tonight: “I said it before – we’re going to just keep throwing him to the wolves and keep going to him in those moments. And you know, a lot of our young guys have made big plays though, all year, but he certainly stepped up today and made the huge three when they had cut it – or when they had taken a five-point lead when he came back in the game. And obviously got to the rim all night.” RE: How his thinking worked when Carmelo Anthony missed two free throws at the end of the game: “I think you’re always thinking about – the timeout thing is hard, now, with two timeouts, because if you had three I would’ve burned one at the sixteen-second mark. But we went full and Terry (Rozier) made a nice play and cut it to two. We ended up fouling, and we were fortunate that ‘Melo missed his two free throws. I mean, how many times has that happened in his career? But, you know, you’re just hoping he misses one and then thinking hopefully you have a chance. And you’re preparing for a three-point drop, in all likelihood, but we were fortunate that we had our choice.” RE: Shane Larkin’s impact: “Shane’s going to be critical for us, obviously, with Kyrie (Irving) being out. He and Terry need to shoulder a ton of load at the point, and then we played Marcus (Smart) and Terry all year off the bench. So, we’ve said that Shane has been incredible – incredibly reliable in his spot opportunities, but they’re no longer going to be spot opportunities, and this is why you prepare all year. Because he’s a big part of our team right now, and he’s going to play a lot of meaningful minutes here over the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. The best thing that he’s done that we didn’t necessarily see as much of coming in here was the way he’s defended the ball. He’s been outstanding on the ball.” TERRY ROZIER RE: What did you see on that final play that was broken? “They did a lot of switching, so they jumped the plays and we just tried to make something out of nothing and that is what happened. JT (Jayson Tatum) ended up getting the ball and drove it and made an unbelievable play with like three guys around him.” RE: Until that ball went down was there any point where you thought you guys could win this…the shot before game winning shot? “Yeah, once Carmelo (Anthony) missed those two free throws it gave us a chance to win, we got the ball, called a timeout. We knew Brad (Stevens) was going to draw up a crazy play. Like I said just did a great job of switching.” RE: How did you stay in this game? “Just fight, didn’t stop believing. We had so many games this year where we made a lot of great plays down the stretch to win and that’s just how basketball works." RE: What does this win do to the team heading out on long road trip? “Long flight tomorrow, we play Friday so just got a day tomorrow to relax and get off our feet and try to win as many games as we can on the road.” JAYSON TATUM RE: How nice to win a game like this given what your team is dealing with injuries, etc? “It felt good. I know what I was thinking about when we lost to the Wizards and how close a game that was. With guys out we don’t make excuses and especially losing the game before, you don’t want to lose two games in a row. Playing at home we wanted to give the fans a nice win.” RE: Take us through the game winner: “We kind of messed the play up, that’s why it looked like that. It was my fault I was in the wrong spot, but Terry (Rozier) was supposed to come off of the double screen and if he didn’t have the shot try to create because Coach (Stevens) thought there was going to be a lot of attention on me, but he couldn’t get open. Al (Horford) caught it, swung to me and they were collapsing all night so I tried to drive and found one of the guys and luckily he hit it so we wouldn’t have to go into overtime.” RE: When Carmelo (Anthony) missed the two free throws did you think you could win it? “Yeah. I think we were only down two so we only needed him to miss one, but he missed both of them. I was shocked.” RE: First 20 (point) -10 (rebound) game of your career – mean anything to you? “It feels good, but honestly I’m just glad we won. That was a big win against a great team and it was fun playing out there today.”