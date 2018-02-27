That's What He Said - Grizzlies at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-98 victory over Memphis.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Difference since the All-Star break “Well tonight I thought the difference was the second quarter. I didn’t think we were great for a large portion of the game, but we were really, really good in that second quarter. So, you know, I think that we’ve been a little bit more consistent in our prep and our focus and just kind of getting ready to compete and all that stuff – and then we’ve just played a little bit better. Maybe that’s because we were not fresh; maybe we’re a lot fresher than we were. I don’t know – but for whatever reason. I think the game on Wednesday night, with the way Charlotte’s playing, will be a good test for us to see if we’re improving and if we’re getting better because I think they’re playing really well.” RE: Better focus against weaker teams: “I don’t know what our – like how our record breakdown is against teams per record, or whatever the case may be, but through sixty some-odd games, I’d say overall this team’s pretty darn good at bringing it, being focused, doing the right things. But without question we, we weren’t as good post-London, prior to the All-Star break, for whatever reason. So, we’re just trying to get a little bit better; I feel like our offense has grown quite a bit, even though our second half wasn’t great tonight. And defensively, again, we were okay for the majority of the night, but we were great in the second quarter. The way we were flying around was – it was fun to watch.” RE: Decision to sit Greg Monroe: “I went into the game with kind of two iterations of a – of a game plan. And when they – when we went with (Daniel) Theis in that first stint, that team was – we were playing so well, that I just decided not to put him in in that first stint. And by the end, it’s – you know, I had planned on playing him late, but I didn’t want to just throw him in there with a minute left, or whatever the case may be. He’s still – he’s still getting to know us; he’s still figuring this out. We probably threw him to the wolves early, and we’ll continue to play him. We have great confidence in him. It’s just a matter of I thought those other guys were playing so well in that first stint.” RE: Things the team may need to do differently defensively when Monroe is on the court: “I think he’s – he’s going to get more used to the way that we’re trying to play on the defensive end; I think our system is such that it accounts for individual strengths and he’s just going to have to figure out – and kind of be able to see each step of what we’re trying to accomplish against different actions. But he’s – he’s really smart. He’s going to figure it out. It’s not – and then it just becomes, you know, we’ve got good players that are there with him, and there will be nights that are his and nights that aren’t, and it’s just part of being part of a good team. But I appreciate his approach a great deal, and I think he’s really going to help us.” DANIEL THEIS RE: Besides having fresh legs coming out of the All-Star break, what has changed for this Celtics team: “Our whole mindset. Before break we played just bad defensively. Since we came back we tried to bring back our defense from earlier and the middle of the season. The last quarter today we didn’t play defense, but like the second quarter showed what we’re capable when everyone is engaged.” RE: Do you feel that this Celtics team is getting back to the team we saw earlier this season: “Yeah, I would say because we are playing consistently again. We have got to keep doing this, we only have twenty games left. We gave up a lot of games, especially at home. It was five or six and that just can’t happen." RE: What was the key to that run at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter with mostly the bench unit, how were you guys able to put that together: “Just try to play defense, get stops and run. We shot the ball pretty well. We had open shots, we made shots and I think we took care of the ball with less than ten turnovers, that’s pretty good.“ KYRIE IRVING RE: Bob Cousy said you’re the best in the league at taking the ball to the basket, what do you think about that coming from a legend: “Very appreciative, knowing what Mr. Cousy gave to the game, the Celtics tradition, I mean it’s pretty awesome.” RE: How did you get that ability to take the ball to the basket: “Practice, lots of practice. Just being very strategic in what I’m working on and being efficient when I go to the gym. Finding out some of the things I can be really good or great at and just making sure I perfect those skills.” RE: Coming from the All-Star break, what changes have you seen with the Boston Celtics team in this stretch of play: “Our focus level and getting everyone back. Just knowing what we’re trying to get ready for.“