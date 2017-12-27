That's What He Said - Celtics at Hornets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 102-91 victory over Charlotte.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Jayson Tatum’s 4th quarter scoring: “I think everyone enjoys that. Kyrie [Irving] is drawing a ton of attention in that moment and Al [Horford] draws a lot of attention, so a couple of Jayson’s [Tatum] baskets were off of that. We played him at the four a little bit so he was able to drive the ball but we need him to be a good player.” RE: On Jayson Tatum’s ability to bounce back after a bad quarter: “It’s really good for a young guy and it’s really good for anybody, but it’s a hard thing to do. I always say I didn’t have the ability to let things fly off me and I think that is a really good quality to have.” RE: On Hornets 3rd quarter run: “Every time we have been here and anytime we have had a lead they have either come back a taken the lead or have cut it to one point. You know that there is a run that is going to happen and you hope to manage it better than we did but that is the NBA.” AL HORFORD RE: On the success with Kyrie Irving in the pick-and-roll: “I just think that we took advantage of them not switching a lot of those pick-and-rolls, those high pick-and-rolls with Kyrie [Irving] and I and early I was able to slip out and get some good looks. I felt like defensively we did a solid job as well.” RE: On the Hornets’ run in the third quarter: “We were a little disappointed in that, but we stayed together, we stayed focused and we just needed to build it back up and I felt like we stayed in the moment. We did a good job of that. Different guys stepped up and made plays when we needed to.” RE: On the Hornets always making games close: “They kind of have a history of that, especially with us. I feel like last year we were in a similar position and they came back and gave us a very tough game. Coach [Brad Stevens] said it at half time and it happened again. Credit to them – they kept fighting and we just found a way.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On how Jayson Tatum has grown this season: “Tremendously. The patience that he has, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish and knowing that when the game has to slow down, the spots that he needs to be in, the spots that he can take advantage of and being able to have the confidence to be put in that position. He’s taking full advantage of it, so he just wants to continue to grow and learn like he’s been doing.” RE: On the success with Al Horford in the pick-and-roll: “A few shots still could’ve gone down that were pretty easy for myself and Al [Horford], but when we’re running that pick-and-roll it’s pretty effective when I’m able to get downhill, create some opportunities and get my teammates involved.” RE: On if he enjoys playing against Kemba Walker: “I always do. I’ve been going against Kemba [Walker] for seven years now. Even before that, I’ve known Kemba and our families know one another as well. Growing up in the New Jersey/New York area, it’s always just that competition of going against one another, proving who’s the best and honestly leading your team and he’s been doing that for the seven years he’s been here for me, respectively for the teams that I’ve been on as well. It’s always fun.”