That's What He Said - Celtics at Hornets

BRAD STEVENS
RE: On Jayson Tatum’s 4th quarter scoring:
“I think everyone enjoys that. Kyrie [Irving] is drawing a ton of attention in that moment and Al [Horford] draws a lot of attention, so a couple of Jayson’s [Tatum] baskets were off of that. We played him at the four a little bit so he was able to drive the ball but we need him to be a good player.”
RE: On Jayson Tatum’s ability to bounce back after a bad quarter:
“It’s really good for a young guy and it’s really good for anybody, but it’s a hard thing to do. I always say I didn’t have the ability to let things fly off me and I think that is a really good quality to have.”
RE: On Hornets 3rd quarter run:
“Every time we have been here and anytime we have had a lead they have either come back a taken the lead or have cut it to one point. You know that there is a run that is going to happen and you hope to manage it better than we did but that is the NBA.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On the success with Kyrie Irving in the pick-and-roll:
“I just think that we took advantage of them not switching a lot of those pick-and-rolls, those high pick-and-rolls with Kyrie [Irving] and I and early I was able to slip out and get some good looks. I felt like defensively we did a solid job as well.”
RE: On the Hornets’ run in the third quarter:
“We were a little disappointed in that, but we stayed together, we stayed focused and we just needed to build it back up and I felt like we stayed in the moment. We did a good job of that. Different guys stepped up and made plays when we needed to.”
RE: On the Hornets always making games close:
“They kind of have a history of that, especially with us. I feel like last year we were in a similar position and they came back and gave us a very tough game. Coach [Brad Stevens] said it at half time and it happened again. Credit to them – they kept fighting and we just found a way.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On how Jayson Tatum has grown this season:
“Tremendously. The patience that he has, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish and knowing that when the game has to slow down, the spots that he needs to be in, the spots that he can take advantage of and being able to have the confidence to be put in that position. He’s taking full advantage of it, so he just wants to continue to grow and learn like he’s been doing.”
RE: On the success with Al Horford in the pick-and-roll:
“A few shots still could’ve gone down that were pretty easy for myself and Al [Horford], but when we’re running that pick-and-roll it’s pretty effective when I’m able to get downhill, create some opportunities and get my teammates involved.”
RE: On if he enjoys playing against Kemba Walker:
“I always do. I’ve been going against Kemba [Walker] for seven years now. Even before that, I’ve known Kemba and our families know one another as well. Growing up in the New Jersey/New York area, it’s always just that competition of going against one another, proving who’s the best and honestly leading your team and he’s been doing that for the seven years he’s been here for me, respectively for the teams that I’ve been on as well. It’s always fun.”
STEVE CLIFFORD
RE: On tonight’s game:
“I was proud of our guys for fighting back after we got down so much in the first half, to hold them to 42 after letting them score 60 in the first half. I was definitely proud of the way we fought back. I talked to the guys in the locker room after the game about waiting too long and waiting until we get down to actually start playing the way we know how to play. I thought we did that tonight. We did that in the last game and we won it, but that’s something we don’t want to continue because that’s not a good formula for consistent play. We did a pretty good job on defense in the second half, not so good in the first half and our defense is what makes us go.”
RE: On how he can get his team to get off to better starts:
“That’s a tough one. Just keep preaching it and keep talking to them about it. We try to keep the ball moving early in the game. I think it’s more of a defensive thing for us. When we can actually get some stops, especially in pickand- roll and get out and run and play with a little more flow offensively then we start a little bit better. When we’re coming down every time and having to play against a set defense because our defensive wasn’t so effective it makes it hard. We’re going to keep talking to them about it, keep preaching it. The fact that they respond almost every single halftime makes me feel good that they are responding. I guess I have to give a halftime speech before the game so we can get it going.”
RE: On Marvin Williams:
“He does everything you want him to do. Especially at the four position, it’s hard because you do have opportunities to go in and get offensive rebounds so you have to go to glass but also be back at the same time. For him, he just leads by example. The guys follow him. He’s a great person to have on your team, super smart, great learning and a valuable, valuable piece to everything we do not just transition defense.”
RE: On if Nic Batum played passive:
“I wouldn’t say passive. I would say that they play, they’re physical with him especially. They’re always into him so I wasn’t able to go to a lot of the sets I usually go to him because of their physicality and then they’ll switch the next man onto him and keep him away from the basket. It’s more the way that they’re playing him I would say then the way he’s playing.”
RE: On what makes their offensive flow better:
“The defense. When we’re able to get stops, we’re able to get out and run and play early offense a lot better. Our offense flows a lot better. There are multiple pick-and-rolls, we can get into early pick-and-rolls, so the next handoff, the next pick and roll, off a stop. When they score it’s hard to produce that same ball movement. We do it with play calls and they take some of that away. They’re second in the league in defense so that makes it hard. We have to do better off of makes and misses”
NICOLAS BATUM
RE: On what the team needs to do to win:
“We’ve got to start playing games the way we play when we’re down 15. When were down 15 we’re a great team. Every time. We’ve shown it a couple times and tonight, once again, we were down like 18, something like that, and we came back to a one-point game against a very good team. We’ve done it a couple times now, so we just have to play that way for 40 minutes.”
RE: On struggling with transition defense:
“I feel like sometimes we try to have too many guys on the defensive glass… we’ve got to correct that, some mistakes, some details we’ve got to get clean ASAP. If we correct that then those points, like four, five, six points, a game we can use at the end.”
RE: On the team’s issues:
“I feel like with this team, since I got here, when we don’t play together on offense we struggle on defense… I’ve noticed that even more the last couple games. When we play together on offense the ball is moving, when we’re playing as a team on offense defense is fine. I think we carry that on defense. That’s a dangerous game because it works sometimes, but sometimes during games, sometimes nothing is going to get going on offense… tonight in the third we were everywhere. Kemba [Walker] was pretty good on Kyrie [Irving], Dwight [Howard] was protecting the paint, I tried to get a couple steals on the weak side as well, so we were on point. If we play like that we’re good but we need to do it for 40 minutes.”
MARVIN WILLIAMS
RE: On going on the road the next four games:
“It hasn’t been the most friendly out there on the road for us either. Just have to go out there with a road mentality… We’ve got a lot of ground to make up. It doesn’t get any easier for us so we’re going to have to start taking it one game at a time.”
RE: On why the team plays the best after getting down big early:
“Honestly we’ve been trying to figure that out ourselves. I think, when you’re a competitor, which all of us are in this locker room, the best is going to come out of you when you need it the most. A lot of the times it’s when you’re down 17, 18 points to a great team like Boston. Obviously nobody in here is going to give up, we’re never going to hang our heads. Just try to fight back, scrap back. I feel like we’ve done that numerous times this year. Unfortunately, we’re always playing from behind and you can’t do that against a good team. Sometimes you’ll be able to come back and win game but most times you’re not. So we’ve just got to do a better job of getting started and kind of play with that sense of urgency from the jump. Maybe we can get up 12 or 13 as opposed to playing from behind by 17 or 18.”