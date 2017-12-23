That's What He Said - Heat at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 90-89 defeat to Miami.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Why Kelly Olynyk gave the Celtics so much trouble tonight: “He did what he’s best at. You know, when he can play off of the high post and fake handoffs and you keep biting on all those fakes like we did all night, you let him drive to his left hand – which he’s great at – and then you give him too much of a cushion to get shots, I mean after he gets to the rim, gets foul shots, and everything else he feels really good, and he played a great game. I’m certainly happy for him; it was definitely at our expense. It’s the second time in a week one of our former players came in here and – and just gave it to us. So, hats off to him, and to the Heat.” RE: Heat’s zone defense in the second half: “It’s one of those things that I think sometimes when you miss one, two, three, like wide-open threes, which we had, it kind of compounds itself and then you think it’s a bigger deal than it is. Then, (Marcus) Smart got inside of it a couple of times and now we were attacking it right, and all of a sudden we’re making some of those and they have to get out of it. You know? So I thought it was a real – it was a real successful deal because it won about five straight possessions. But I felt like – I didn’t feel like our attack was great, by any means, but I felt like our shots were kind of what a zone gives up, and you’ve got to step in and knock them down. Sometimes when you’re playing against it and you have a tendency to get a little bit tighter instead of a little bit freer, and I thought we got tighter as that – as it went on.” RE: Effect Al Horford’s fouling out had on the game, and what went “right” down the stretch: “We finally scored the ball late in the game. I thought we had good energy late in the game defensively. We made a couple of errors you cannot make – missed switches, Kelly’s fakes, those just can’t happen. But – but, to their credit – they were running it with great pace and they’ve got great spacing. We couldn’t keep up with their speed when we were big, and so we were super-small at the end.” RE: Does Miami spread more than other teams: “No. No, not necessarily. But tonight they did because of Kelly playing the majority of minutes at the five.” RE: Are you concerned about the offense? “Well, I thought we scored it against Denver, Memphis, and Indy. So that’s three of our last four games. I’m concerned about the way we stare at plays sometimes instead of move the ball to the other side of the floor, and I think that when we do that we’re not a very good team. But when we get the ball to the other side, it’s pretty good. Obviously, we have done a much better job in the last 20 games offensively than we have before, but the last couple ones here haven’t been exceptional by any means.” AL HORFORD RE: How do you explain those last two fouls? “Hard to explain. I don’t know what to tell you.” RE: Did you ever foul out of a game that early? “I don’t remember the last time I fouled out to be honest and never that early. I was very surprised.” RE: How do you think the team responded tonight? “I felt like the guys were good and I felt like our focus was there. We just weren’t hitting shots, but we were still defending, which is what I always talk about being able to stay consistent and defend. They were shorthanded, but even then I felt like we were playing well and our guys fought right to the end. At the end of the day there were just too many breakdowns. You got to give a guy like Kelly (Olynyk) credit who just came in there and was just on fire doing everything he wanted.” RE: Why is that zone defense so effective? “I’m not sure. I think that kind of threw us off a little bit, we got a little stagnate. We just have to keep finding ways to still play our game. I think that at time we got caught looking at Coach, looking for answers and it’s something, as the year goes on, I’m sure that teams will try to bring out against us to slow us down and throw us off.” JAYSON TATUM RE: How’s the finger? Did they just pop it back in place? t’s good. I popped it back on the court, when I looked at it popped it back in place and I came back and they checked it and made sure I didn’t break it or anything like that. It’s the first time I’ve ever dislocated anything.” RE: Did the injury affect your shooting? “It was weird playing with the tape because my fingers couldn’t spread, but I got used to it.” RE: Why were they so effective tonight especially in that zone defense? “I just don’t think we were as focused on the game plan. We didn’t do that good of a job talking to each other, a lot of miscommunication.” RE: Looking over to Coach for an answer tonight and there was none: “Yeah. We can’t always rely on Coach. There are five guys out there playing and you got to communicate with each other.” RE: Was it surprising you had a chance to win in the end? “No. We always feel like we can win until the game is over.”