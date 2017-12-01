That's What He Said
That's What He Said - 76ers at Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Jayson Tatum’s play down the stretch:
“He made some good plays. Obviously the three at the end – you know, the game was pretty well in-hand by then, but he did some good things for sure, and battled in the post there a couple times late as well.”
RE: Marcus Morris’ helping turn the tide toward the end of the third quarter:
“I mean, I think I’ve said this before: we really need his scoring. And he’s a really good player who is continuing to get comfortable playing here and you know, again, having missed the first couple weeks of the season, I think that’s been quite an adjustment of the preseason. And, but ever since he’s stepped on the court he scores. And I think that’s a pretty special trait and we’re going to need him to continue to be a good scorer for us, because he can stretch bigger guys and he can post smaller guys.”
RE: Taking comfort in knowing Kyrie Irving can always get up a shot:
“Yeah, I mean – I say all the time how spoiled we are to coach players at this level, and he’s certainly one of the most gifted scorers in the game. And, you know, he can do things just with a tiny amount of space and make it look easy. And it’s really, really tough. I mean, even the – he made a couple of the one-on-one plays late where he drove it, but even the dribble hand-off shot that made in the corner, I mean, it was pretty well-defended, and he just has a special ability.”
RE: The game in London against the 76ers potentially feeling like a home game, and the growing rivalry between these two young teams:
“Well, I don’t know about – I don’t really get into the rivalry stuff; I know that we have a great deal of respect for Philly and Brett Brown and the way they play, how hard they play, how good they are, and on and on. As far as if it being – if it’ll be a – if it’ll feel like we have a lot of fans over there, I still talk a lot about when we went over to Madrid and Milan a few years ago, and was kind of blown away by all the Celtics jerseys. And it just kind of reminds you that this is a pretty darn popular brand.”
AL HORFORD
RE: How comforting is it to have a guy like Kyrie (Irving) who can put up a shot and it has a good chance of going in?:
“It’s a luxury. Not a lot of teams have that. Just his will to win and make those shots, when we need it most, just keeps impressing me game by game.”
RE: Does Kyrie (Irving) create assists even when he doesn’t pass the ball?:
“No question. He forces a couple people and yeah, there are a lot of opportunities that he creates. If teams don’t double him he’ll make them pay.”
RE: The value Marcus Morris has on this team:
“I think that he was the difference for us early in the 4th when we couldn’t really score the ball. He got us going, he hit some big baskets, it’s his ability to post, his mid-range and also he’s able to shoot the three. He made some timely shots tonight.”
RE: Is Marcus Morris one of the few players with a mid-range game?:
“Yeah he’s one of them that is very efficient with it. That’s his strength. He really put pressure on teams and his ability to shoot and shoot the three. There are not a lot of guys that have that type of mid-range and I don’t know what the percentages are, but I feel like he scores it more often than not.”
MARCUS SMART
RE: Injury:
“Someone stepped on the back of my Achilles and it felt like a sharp pain so we just came back to the locker room to make sure everything was alright, re-tape it. Everything was alright; it was just a stinger so I came back out and played.”
RE: How does it help the second unit with Marcus Morris being a part of it?:
“Helps us a lot. He came in and he contributed for a big part of the stint that he was in. He scored the ball in a bunch of different ways that we needed. He got us going on offense. Having guys on the court like Marcus (Morris) is big for us.”
RE: What did you guys clean up in the second half to contain turnovers?
“We were trying to look too unselfish. We were trying to force plays and give it to others. Coach just told us to hold onto the ball just a little bit longer, especially in transition when we were attacking and they were back trying to get steals so we just got to hold onto the ball a little bit longer.
BRETT BROWN
RE: Ben Simmons:
“I thought he was good. I think that the Celtics defense is elite. I thought Ben did a good job. For us to be able to play recently the Celtics and Golden State and Cleveland – you’re playing against NBA royalty – and they really do make you work. The defense certainly does test us.”
RE: Losing the lead:
“We were playing the Boston Celtics, the best team in Basketball and I give them credit on doing some good things defensively. I think the area, that I look at, is sort of when it was a three point game – and probably like eight minutes left, something like that in the fourth, and we were there. And then we had a turnover… Jayson made a heck of a move on Amir going to the rim, and we had a turnover and the game ballooned out to about a ten point game. That period of time was the period of time that the game turned.”
RE: Effort:
“I loved their effort. I thought that they came in and they played. They really competed. We were here after back-to-back, no TJ and Joe, and I respected their work ethic… there togetherness was elite. We just didn’t have it tonight against the league’s best team. We give them credit. We give the Celtics credit. We look forward to the growth of our own program.”
DARIO SARIC
RE: What was your approach on going up against a tough team?
“I think Boston has unbelievable, nice players - but like you say, toughness. It’s hard to play against them… I tried to play hard. It’s not like I only focus on one game, I try every game. Sometimes when I get the ball people see how it’s tough, but sometimes when I don’t get the ball people don’t see how we play tough.”
RE: Did you feel like you were right with them the whole night?
“I feel like it, I think the guys feel the same. We had a tough game the night before, they were resting for three days, I know it’s not an excuse it’s the NBA – but in the last six minutes, I lost the ball… We tried to play tough, we tried to compete. It was close, all of our games against Boston are close.”
JJ REDICK
RE: Are you pleased with your team’s performance?
“It’s disappointing in a sense when you do play that hard and you battle and you lose, there’s a little bit of soul searching there. That’s where I think it can be frustrating. I’m proud of us. We fought and gave ourselves a chance to win a game in the fourth quarter. You have to give them a lot of credit for the plays they made down the stretch and their defense in that fourth quarter.”
RE: Kyrie and Horford:
“Kyrie is obviously amazing, but Horford probably doesn’t get enough credit for how good he is offensively. One of the reasons is because of the way he pops and sort of the problems that presents; whether that’s shooting threes, or attacking close outs, or catching and running into another pick and roll… As good as Kyrie is offensively, it’s almost like Horford is the sort of the hub of everything they do – and because he’s so versatile, it creates all sorts of issues.”