That's What He Said

That's What He Said - 76ers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 108-97 victory over Philadelphia.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
MARCUS SMART
BRETT BROWN
DARIO SARIC
JJ REDICK
Tags
Stevens, Brad, Celtics, 76ers, Postgame, Regular Season

Related Content

Stevens, Brad

Celtics

76ers