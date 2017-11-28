That's What He Said - Wizards at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 123-101 victory over Washington.

Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Pressure on Isaiah Thomas: “We talked about it. Everybody saw it, everybody paid attention to it, obviously, with all the attention he was getting in Washington from them. And I just thought we all came out with a better sense of purpose today than we probably did in those games, but, you know, sometimes you feel a lot better when you make shots at the rate we did, and we’ll go back and look at the film and there are areas where we need to improve and get ready for Friday.” RE: How much emphasis was placed on pushing the ball and getting out in transition: “None. None more than usual. Our biggest thing in transition right now is poise, so that we don’t turn it over and it ends up in points for them. You know, the most important stat of the game for us is 33 to 11, assist to turnover. That’s the – if we only turn it over 11 times it gives us a better chance to set our defense and we need to share and move the ball the way we did tonight. But you know, it’ll be tough on Friday and again, we’re going to have to look at what we need to improve on, and go from there.” RE: Has it been tough to get a ‘feel’ for this series: “I think, again, and I don’t think we can react enough to sometimes the ball goes in, sometimes it doesn’t, right? I mean, we made a ton of shots. But I think that they really did a great job in those two games of taking it to us and being more physical and being just the better team, and we had to respond to that. So we put a lot of time in trying to think about how we could best do that. I thought we played with better purpose on both ends. We’re going to need to do better. It’s just kind of the way it works. It’s the fun part about the playoffs.” RE: 12 assists on first 13 made baskets: “I just thought we got great energy from everybody. Obviously Avery (Bradley)’s first half, you know, having 25 points at halftime – but I thought that everybody was playing with the right purpose. We were trying to play a higher motor brand of basketball than we did in the last couple of games in the half court, with regard to cutting more, being more active, being not just standing and watching, and we were a little bit better in that regard. And it got us moving and it got the ball moving and then guys once they hit the paint made the right plays.” RE: Was the mindset for players other than Thomas to be more aggressive: “Yeah, the first part of our mindset was to throw it to our team, like I said before, and then everything else was about if they’re going to load up on the ball we need to be really active cutting. And so we tried to be a little more active cutting than we were in the previous couple of games and – whether it’s drives, cuts, extra passes then another drive, the second time it hits the paint is usually a better shot than the first time.” ISAIAH THOMAS RE: Playmaker tonight: “That’s how I got to play. As a basketball player you got to read what the defense is giving you and they’re really having two to three guys on me at all times. What I’m trying to do is just give other guys space, space for others and also be a good screen setter. I think that’s key, especially with those guys playing on top of me and allowing me to set screens and open it up for other guys. I was just doing whatever I could to win tonight really. Knowing that they are putting a lot of pressure on me and putting two to three guys on me at all times.” RE: How often a screen setter: “I’m versatile I do it all!” RE: How do you maintain momentum going to Game 6: “I think we just got to stay in the moment. We know what is at stake, we know it’s going to be a hostile environment, we know it’s going to be tough to get a win out there but if we lock in like we did tonight, limit our turnovers, limit their transitions that gives us the best chance of winning that game. We did a hell of a job tonight from the first guy to the last guy. Coach made great adjustments and we took what was off the white board and put it on the court and we just got to do that on Friday.” RE: Already had watched film Monday/that normal for you?: “My job was to figure out what they were doing in games 3 and 4, not just for myself but for my teammates. The coaching staff helps me out when I need all the film that I need, our video guys help me out and I just try to figure it out because if I know what’s going on it makes it easier for my teammates so I don’t want to tell you exactly what they were doing or exactly what I was looking for. I was definitely studying because I needed what was going to be open and how I was going to get my teammates involved because I need those guys.” AVERY BRADLEY RE: Maintaining momentum: “I think the most important thing for us is getting a great start. The great start got us going on both ends of the floor and we have to be that type of team. We have yet to get a good start this entire series. Tonight we were able to start the right way. The game’s in our control and I was happy with the way we played tonight. We had a lot of guys that brought it; Jaylen Brown, I mean I can go down the list. Everyone was prepared and that is what it’s all about. We’re a team and it’s going to take a team effort to be able to beat the Washington Wizards.” RE: Isaiah Thomas said he thought you’d have a big game/more in this for you tonight: “There was. Isaiah texted me before the game tonight, Mike Gorman and they told me they felt like it was going to be a big game for me. My mindset was just to come out and be aggressive. I wanted to make those guys work on both ends of the floor. I knew that I haven’t been playing to my ability on the offensive end the last two games and for this team I wanted to bring my all. I wanted to take the open shots that were there and make plays for guys and that is what I tried to do tonight.” RE: Shooting is a barometer for this team: “I don’t want to say just me. That is one of the strengths of our team, we have a lot of guys that can fill it up on any given night and it just happened to be me tonight. We just have to have that mindset to be prepared to be aggressive on the offensive end, it can’t just be Isaiah Thomas every single night. If we are able to understand that and he’s able to believe in us I feel like the sky is the limit for us because we have a lot of players that are capable of having big games for us on the offensive end. Kelly Olynyk, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, I can go down the list. We have a lot of guys that can really score for us but we have to be really confident and prepared when your opportunity comes. Tonight it happened to be me, next game it could be Marcus Smart so just have to be prepared.” MARCUS SMART RE: Does playing at home make the difference or just the mindset?: “A little bit of both. We had our crowd behind us. We felt a little more comfortable. We can’t use that as an excuse come Friday. We’ve gotta come out just like we did today, and play just as hard.” RE: Physical series: “Oh yeah, we need to hit them first. We can’t allow them to hit us or they’ll come out on those runs like they usually do. That’s when they hit their stride, when we give them confidence like that. Any team when you give them confidence, and they hit you first, it’s gonna be a tough one.”