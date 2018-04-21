Smart is Ramping Up Workouts, Will be Re-Evaluated Next Week

MILWAUKEE – Injured Celtics guard Marcus Smart is ramping up his workouts and will be re-evaluated next week, according to head coach Brad Stevens

Smart, who has been out since March 12 after undergoing right thumb surgery, has only one final box to check off before being activated by the C’s.

“He’s doing everything in a workout that you can do,” Stevens said via conference call Saturday afternoon. “It’s just a matter of being cleared for live play.”

Stevens commented that there will be no ramp-up period for Smart via practices after he is cleared for full contact.

“I think once he’s cleared to do a full-contact practice, he’s cleared to play,” the coach said.

Smart is currently limited to individual workouts with coaches. He cannot play any live basketball, even in a 2-on-2 setting.

Doctors and the Celtics want to be certain that the surgically-repaired thumb will not be at risk of being re-injured upon his return.

“I think it’s just a matter of you have to have that post-surgery healed enough to be able to take a hit even with a brace on it,” explained Stevens. “That’s the hold up.”

A portion of that statement is of key interest: “even with a brace on it.” That comment would seem to indicate that when Smart does return, he will be wearing a brace over his injured thumb.

That is an important note because Smart is right-handed. If he is wearing a brace, it could affect his ability to dribble and pass the ball, as well as his ability to shoot the ball.

Even with that being said, there is no doubt that the Celtics are anxiously awaiting his return. Smart is, as Stevens oftentimes calls him, an “energy-giver,” and he may be Boston’s best perimeter defender.

Adding him back into the fold would be a substantial boost to a Boston defense that has allowed Milwaukee to shoot an NBA playoff-best 54.8 percent from the field during the first three games of this series.