Rozier Has What All the Greats Have: Competitiveness and Work Ethic

BOSTON – Two characteristics are associated with every great basketball player: competitiveness and work ethic. Brad Stevens wanted to make it clear Wednesday afternoon that Terry Rozier possesses both.

Rozier has played sparkling basketball through the first two games of the Playoffs, averaging 23.0 points per game while not committing a single turnover during 78 minutes of action. Stevens, while speaking to the media via conference call, answered multiple questions about Rozier’s play, and he responded each time by complimenting his point guard’s make-up.

“He just continues to get better,” Stevens said of Rozier shortly after the call began. “Obviously we’ve talked about his competitiveness, his athleticism and his work ethic being at the highest level, and that usually lends to good players improving quickly.”

Stevens was then asked about former Cavs general manager David Griffin’s tweet from last night:

I mean, if a self-described constant chip on his shoulder, elite athleticism, team identity and native openness to coaching does anything for you...

This kid is MIP in the league if we started the voting after Kyrie went down. https://t.co/7imWek5YPA — David Griffin (@dg_riff) April 18, 2018

Again, Stevens felt the need to reiterate Rozier’s outstanding make-up.

“I don’t know if that’s opportunity or if that’s growth, right?” he said. “He’s worked hard to grow and to get better and clearly has improved every day that he’s been here.

“It goes back to his competitiveness and his work ethic, and then I think that’s showcased by opportunity.”

Rozier has been given an opportunity to make a real name for himself during this postseason. When the Celtics announced that Kyrie Irving would undergo a second procedure on his left knee and would be out for the remainder of the season, all eyes turned toward Rozier.

The third-year point guard has seized the opportunity since by starting in 15 straight appearances and by averaging more than 39 minutes of playing time through two playoff games against Milwaukee.

With all of that opportunity, Rozier has shown the world what he is capable of giving the C’s on a nightly basis. He can score. He can pass. He can sky for rebounds. He can take care of the basketball.

Rozier can provide everything a team would want from its starting point guard, thanks in large part to his ideal make-up. He’s got competitiveness, he’s got work ethic, and to throw a cherry on top, he’s got elite athleticism, too.