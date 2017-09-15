Red Claws to Hold Open Tryouts

PORTLAND, Maine – The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, announced today that the team will be holding open tryouts again this year for the upcoming 2017-18 season. The Red Claws’ NBA G League open tryouts will be Saturday, September 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Boston Celtics training facility – The Training Center at HealthPoint in Waltham, MA.

The Red Claws open tryouts offer athletes from the region a chance to showcase their talents in front of the team’s coaching staff. Players will have the opportunity to earn an invitation to the Red Claws’ training camp which begins in October.

Players interested in participating in the open tryouts must be over 18 and are encouraged to pre-register for the event. The deadline to pre-register for open tryouts is Thursday, September 21st. The cost to participate in the open tryout is $125 for pre-registrants, and $150 after the Sept. 21 deadline.

Registration information and forms can be downloaded on our website, www.MaineRedClaws.com. For more registration information, contact Eddie Molinari at emolinari@maineredclaws.com.

The Training Center at HealthPoint is located at 840 Winter Street, Waltham, MA 02451.

About the Maine Red Claws

2017-18 marks the ninth season for the Maine Red Claws. The Red Claws have been the minor league affiliate of the Boston Celtics since their inaugural season of 2009-10, and 2017-18 marks the sixth season of a“hybrid” affiliation between the two teams. Under the hybrid model, the Boston Celtics have contracted to run the basketball operations for the Maine Red Claws, including the hiring and training of the coaching and training staff as well as the all player transactions and will act as the Red Claws’ sole NBA partner. The Red Claws play their home games at the Portland Expo Building. The franchise is owned and operated by Maine Basketball, LLC, which is principally owned by Bill Ryan Sr., the retired chairman of TD Bank, and Bill Ryan Jr. who serves as the team’s chairman.

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 26 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2017-18 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

An all-time high 44 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2016-17 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs. NBA G League games are available on ESPN’s family of networks and NBA TV.