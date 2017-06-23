Jayson Tatum Highlights Celtics 2017 Draft Class

The Boston Celtics selected forward Jayson Tatum third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and drafted a trio of picks – Semi Ojeleye (forward), Kadeem Allen (guard) and Jabari Bird (guard) – in the second round to cap off their draft class.

Jayson Tatum (Round 1, Pick 3)

A 2016-17 Third Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in his lone season at Duke University, Tatum (6-8, 205) posted averages of 16.8 points (45.2% FG, 34.2% 3-PT, 84.9% FT), 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.35 steals, 1.14 blocked shots and 33.3 minutes in 29 games (27 starts). The Missouri native ranked second on his team and second among ACC freshmen in both points and rebounds en route to being recognized on the ACC All-Freshman Team.

One of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Tatum set the school’s single-season record with six games of at least 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. The 19-year-old was also named to the All-ACC Tournament First Team after leading the team in points (22.0 ppg), rebounds (7.5 rpg) and steals (1.5) during that four-game postseason stretch which resulted in an ACC Tournament championship.

Tatum scored 20 or more points on seven occasions, three of which came in his final six contests. He notched a career-high 28 points and made a career-best six three-point field goals (of seven) at Virginia on Feb. 15.

Semi Ojeleye (Round 2, Pick 37)

Having sat out a year after transferring from Duke following his sophomore season in 2014-15, Ojeleye (6-7, 241) enjoyed plenty of success in his return to action with Southern Methodist University. The redshirt junior averaged 18.9 points (48.8% FG, 42.4% 3-PT, 78.5% FT), 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 34.1 minutes in 35 games (all starts) on his way to being named the Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference.

The First Team All-AAC standout made at least three 3-pointers on 12 occasions this season, shooting at least 50.0% from beyond the arc in 10 of those contests and finishing third in the conference in three-point shooting percentage.

Named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press, Ojeleye was also given Most Valuable Player honors of the AAC Conference Tournament after averaging 22.3 points (56.8% FG) and 9.0 rebounds in three tournament games.

Kadeem Allen (Round 2, Pick 53)

Allen (6-3, 200) averaged 9.8 points (45.3% FG, 42.7% 3-PT74.1% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.56 steals in 30.0 minutes over 34 games (33 starts) as a redshirt senior at the University of Arizona. The Wildcats guard spent his first two collegiate seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kan.

The Second Team All-Pacific 12 Conference selection led the Wildcats with 53 steals, paving his way to a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Allen, 24, demonstrated his offensive abilities throughout the season as well, scoring a collegiate career-high 18 points in back-to-back games against Colorado (Jan. 7) and Arizona State (Jan. 12).

Jabari Bird (Round 2, Pick 56)

A four-year graduate out of the University of California, Berkley, Bird (6-6, 198) earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors after leading the Golden Bears in scoring with 14.3 points on 43.9% shooting (36.3% 3-PT, 76.4% FT). The Wilmington, N.C. native also produced 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 32.0 minutes over 27 games (25 starts).

Allen, 24, made 65 shots from beyond the arc in 2016-17, good for eighth on California’s single-season leaderboard. He scored 20 or more points on eight occasions, two of which came on consecutive nights (March 8 vs. Oregon State, March 9 vs. Utah) in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.