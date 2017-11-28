Celtics Assign Guerschon Yabusele to Red Claws

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have assigned rookie forward Guerschon Yabusele to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League.

Yabusele (6-8, 260) has played in seven games for the Celtics this season, averaging 2.0 points (41.7% FG) and 1.6 rebounds in 4.6 minutes of action. He produced 18.5 points on 64.7% shooting and 10.0 rebounds in two games with the Red Claws last season, before appearing in all five of the team’s postseason games.