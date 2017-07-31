Boston Celtics Sign Shane Larkin

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed free agent guard Shane Larkin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Larkin (5-11, 175 lbs.) most recently played for Laboral Kutxa Baskonia in Spain last season where he played a total of 72 games (70 starts) split between ACB league play, the Euroleague and the Spanish Cup. The 24-year-old played in 37 games for Baskonia in ACB play, averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.38 steals in 28.0 minutes. The University of Miami product also appeared in 33 games of the Euroleague, notching 12.1 points (34.3% 3-PT), 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.27 steals.

Traded to Dallas on a draft-night trade after initially being selected 18th overall by Atlanta in the 2013 NBA Draft, Larkin holds NBA averages of 5.8 points (43.0% FG, 32.8% 3-PT, 76.2% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.06 steals and 20.3 minutes in 202 career games (39 starts) over three seasons with Dallas, New York and Brooklyn.

Larkin’s best NBA season was his most recent one, when the Cincinnati, OH native produced career highs in points (7.3 ppg), rebounds (2.3 rpg), assists (4.4 apg) and shooting percentages (44.2% FG, 36.1% 3-PT) in 78 games (17 starts) with the Nets in 2015-16.