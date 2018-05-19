Pregame Post-Ups: Taking Lessons from a Laker

Pregame – Taking Lessons from a Laker

CLEVELAND – Some people who root for the Celtics showed concern that Jayson Tatum would attempt to incorporate on the fly some of the lessons he learned from Kobe Bryant via Bryant’s latest episode of ‘Detail’ for ESPN+.

Brad Stevens is not a part of that group.

Just hours after Tatum told reporters that he had watched the episode, during which Bryant broke down some of his play on film from the Eastern Finals, “like 25 times already,” Stevens admitted that he, too, has watched it. Stevens was asked if he had any concern about Tatum implementing some of the lessons in the middle of a series, and he responded without hesitation, “All the stuff was good stuff. No.”

Stevens joked that Tatum should be careful taking lessons from a former Laker, but he then commented on how enlightening the opportunity must be for players whom Bryant features in the series.

“I think all of the great players were great for a reason,” said Stevens, “and I think when you talk about a guy like Kobe – you certainly see this with LeBron as well – the details are where it’s at.

“I think that his ability to look at things and talk about small, subtle changes that people can make, or reads, those are really helpful things.”

Tatum is not the first member of the Celtics to heed advice from Boston’s former enemy. Isaiah Thomas stated multiple times that throughout last year’s postseason, he would jump on calls with Bryant and walk through video in the exact same fashion. Stevens also mentioned that Gordon Hayward spent time with Bryant a couple of summers ago “to get inside the mind of how [all-time greats] view the game.”

Stevens also acknowledged how eye-opening of an opportunity it must be for a guy like Tatum to learn from a five-time champion like Bryant.

“It’s really cool for those guys,” said Stevens. “Any of the greats, when they share a tidbit, share a thought, I think our guys rightfully so are all ears.”

And, rightfully, are game for immediately incorporating some of the lessons into their game.

So while some on the outside of Boston’s locked room may have been concerned about what Bryant was telling Tatum, Stevens is not in the least bit. Bryant may have been an enemy of the Celtics in the past, but in this case, he’s an ally.

- Marc D'Amico