Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Relying on Ojeleye to Help Set Defensive Tone in Game 7

Pregame – C’s Relying on Ojeleye to Help Set Defensive Tone in Game 7

BOSTON – Having a rookie make his first career start in the Playoffs is an unusual move, but it’s one that has paid off for the Semi Ojeleye and the Boston Celtics over the last two games of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

C’s coach Brad Stevens made the decision to start Ojeleye in Game 5 with the sole purpose of slowing down Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had averaged 27.8 points per game during the first four contests of the series. Ojeleye’s presence made an immediate impact, as he helped limit the Greek Freak to a postseason-low 16 points on just 10 shot attempts.

Because of his defensive influence, Ojeleye was awarded with the start again in Game 6, and he will also be on the court for opening tip-off Saturday night in a series-deciding Game 7 at TD Garden.

“If you look at any of the numbers, or just watch, it’s pretty clear that he’s our best guy guarding Giannis,” Stevens said Saturday evening ahead of the game. “It doesn’t mean that at the end of the day that you can still keep him from getting every shot, but as far as getting to the basket, keeping a guy in front, making him take as-tough-as-possible ones, he’s done a good job of that.”

Ojeleye played 53 minutes during Games 5 and 6 after seeing just 35 minutes of action in Games 1 through 4. He hasn’t necessarily stuffed the stat sheet, having averaged just 2.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over the last two contests, but his defensive versatility has allowed him to make immeasurable contributions against Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis is a heck of a player,” said Stevens. “You’re not going to be perfect against him. You’re not going to hold him down by any means. He makes plays for other people, he’s very unselfish if he’s not the one scoring. But we just felt like we needed a little bit more ball pressure overall, and so that was the decision to go smaller. Semi is a guy who has been a versatile defender for us all year, and that’s a tall task, to ask a guy to guard Giannis the whole night.”

The Bucks have taken note of the lineup change and are attempting to make adjustments in order to combat Ojeleye’s elite defensive skill set.

“I think for us, the important thing is trying to come out, get a good start and be ready to go regardless of who’s out there for them,” said Milwaukee coach Joe Prunty. “We know when we step on the floor what we’re trying to get accomplished, how we want to play.”

However, in order to achieve those goals, Milwaukee will have to find a way to counteract Ojeleye’s defensive prowess. That won’t be easy to do in this do-or-die situation, as Ojeleye is hungry to continue to prove his worth on the defensive end in order to get his squad to the next round.

- Taylor Snow