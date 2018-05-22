Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics' defense came alive during the fourth quarter of Game 4 Monday night, allowing the team to cut what was once a 19-point deficit down to seven against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. But a brief, 90-second lapse midway through the final frame was all it took for Cleveland to regain momentum, before escaping with a series-tying win at Quicken Loans Arena.

Boston held the Cavs to just two field goal makes from the 9:53 mark to the 4:10 mark of the fourth, allowing it to make an eight-point run in the process. The C’s were trailing 100-93 at that point, but that was as close as they would get.

Tristan Thompson woke the Cavs up with a thunderous slam with 4:10 left in the game, putting his squad back up by nine points. LeBron James would add to that lead 35 seconds later when he snagged the rock from Marcus Morris and took it to the rack for a layup.

The Celtics failed to respond, missing two consecutive shots, before George Hill hit a short jumper to put the Cavs on top 106-93 with 2:40 remaining.

That 90-second, six-point run was just enough to kill Boston’s momentum. And it was the deciding blow that allowed Cleveland to walk away with a 111-102 win, tying up the Eastern Finals, 2-2.