Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83

Key Moment

Game 1 of the Eastern Finals was ultra-competitive.

For all of three minutes.

Cleveland led 7-4 after the first three minutes of Game 1, but it was all Celtics from there. Blow by blow, Boston quickly put the Cavaliers away as the remainder of the first half unfolded.

The C’s responded to their early deficit by rallying to score 17 straight points to pull ahead 21-7. Al Horford scored the final eight points of the run and 10 overall during the spurt, including his first made 3-pointer since Game 1 against Philadelphia.

The Garden was excited at that point, but by the time the first half came to a close, the building was literally rumbling. Boston went on to pull ahead by as many as 28 points during the second quarter to show the whole world that was watching that this C’s team is not here by fluke.

As the second half began, Boston took onto the court a first-hand memory of a team coming back from more than 20 points during this postseason. The Celtics themselves accomplished that feat during the second round against Philadelphia.

Cleveland, however, did not possess any semblance of that comeback ability.

The Cavs faded, and Boston’s lead never dropped to below 14 points during the second half as the C’s easily put Cleveland away, 108-83, for a 1-0 series lead.