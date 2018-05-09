Keys to the Game: Celtics 114, 76ers 112

Key Moment

Many crazy things happened during this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Celtics and the 76ers. That’s why the final possession of Game 5 – which was Desperation City for Philly – was nothing to blink at.

Marcus Smart missed one of his two free throws with 2.4 seconds left Wednesday night. That left the door open for Philadelphia to potentially steal a victory in shocking fashion at the final buzzer.

Boston led by only two points after Smart converted on his second free throw attempt. The 76ers did not have a timeout, and therefore, they needed to advance the length of the court for their buzzer-beating shot attempt.

Fortunately for the C’s, that shot never came into existence.

Ben Simmons took the ball out of bounds for Philadelphia from Boston’s end of the court . The Sixers ran a full-court inbound play that they likely practiced many times throughout the season, which called for Robert Covington and J.J. Redick crossing paths in the backcourt and fanning out to opposite corners of the frontcourt at Philadelphia’s end of the floor.

Simmons attempted to throw a three-quarters-court pass to Covington, but as his football pass came to the end of its arc, Marcus Smart leaped into the air and snagged it with his right hand. Smart then threw the ball high into the air, allowing the clock to run dry while forcing Boston’s spirits to soar high.

That was the final play of Philadelphia’s season. It was also the final play for Boston – at least for this series.

With Simmons’ fourth turnover, and with Smart’s first interception of the night, the Celtics moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in as many seasons.