Keys to the Game: 76ers 103, Celtics 92

Key Moment

Terry Rozier hit a driving layup with 3:34 left in the third quarter Monday evening that brought the Boston Celtics to within four points of the Philadelphia 76ers. The goal of a four-game sweep of Philly was still very much in sight for Boston at that point, until things suddenly went south.

On Philadelphia's next trip up the court, Ersan Ilyasova made a finger-roll layup and was fouled by Jaylen Brown while in the act of shooting. Brown and Brad Stevens took exception to the call, both earning technical fouls, turning the potential three-point play into a five-point play.

Ilyasova converted his free throw, and then Marco Belinelli made both of the technicals, boosting Philadelphia's 66-62 lead to a 71-62 lead in a matter of seconds.

And that was only the beginning.

The 76ers took advantage of a flustered Celtics squad and doubled their 5-0 run in roughly a minute. By the 2:05 mark of the third quarter, Philly had a 76-62 advantage and it never looked back from there, eventually cruising to a 103-92 win to force a Game 5 back in Boston.