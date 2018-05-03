Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, 76ers 103

Key Moment

Boston looked dead in the water midway through the second quarter of Game 2.

Dead. In. The. Water.

Then something changed – in a monumental way – and all of a sudden, the Celtics came to life.

No one knows where it came from, but whatever it was, it stunned the visiting Philadelphia Sixers.

The Celtics, who trailed by 22 points with 6:41 left in the first half, pushed aside all of their sluggish play and reverted to the type of team that everyone watched during Game 1. They became dominant again.

Marcus Smart canned a 3-pointer with 6:20 left in the half and that basket ignited one of the most historic comebacks in not only Celtics playoff history, but in NBA history. By the time the half came to an end, the Celtics had clawed to within five points, at 56-51.

And it was almost two points.

Smart missed a full-court heave at the buzzer and the shot was on the mark from a distance standpoint. However, it just so happened to fall inches to the left of the rim as the halftime buzzer sounded.

The final tally of the incredible run to the half was 25-8. Boston made up 17 points during the final six-plus minutes, and as the contest went into halftime, we had a game again.

And we had a crowd in a frenzy inside TD Garden.

Five Celtics accounted for the scoring during the run. Terry Rozier led them all with eight points, while Jaylen Brown scored six, Marcus Smart scored five, Greg Monroe scored four, and Al Horford scored two.

This game wasn’t a sure-win for Boston heading into halftime, but the tide of momentum it built felt more like a tsunami. It rode that wave all the way to the finish line to take a 2-0 series lead with a 108-103 victory.